Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/4/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT INC (ACEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accel Entertainment, Inc. is a distributed gaming operator in the United States and a partner for local business owners in the markets it serves. The Company's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The Company's gaming-as-a-service platform provides local businesses with a turnkey gaming solution. It owns all of its gaming equipment and manages the operating process for its licensed partners. In addition to its gaming business, it also installs, operates and services redemption devices that have ATM functionality, ATMs and amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD (FVRR) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fiverr International Ltd is an Israel-based global marketplace that connects freelancers and businesses for digital services. At the foundation of the Company's platform lies a catalog with several categories of productized service listings, called Gigs. Each Gig has a clearly defined scope, duration and price, along with buyer-generated reviews. Using the Company's search or navigation tools, buyers can find and purchase Gigs, such as logo design, video creation and editing, Web development and blog writing, with varying prices. Promoted Gigs and Seller Plus provide advertising capabilities and tools for freelancers. Fiverr Workspace provides freelancers software solution to manage business with their clients. Learning and development offerings are made through Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive. ClearVoice offers a subscription-based content marketing solution, WorkingNotWorking provides paid access to creative talent, and Stoke Talent provides a freelancer management system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC (LIND) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It is focused on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiaries, Natural Habitat, Inc. (Natural Habitat), Off the Beaten Path, LLC (Off the Beaten Path), DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. (DuVine), and Classic Journeys, LLC (Classic Journeys). Its segments include Lindblad and Land Experiences. The Lindblad segment consists of ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately scaled vessels that are able to venture where larger cruise ships cannot, thereby allowing Lindblad to offer up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places and capitals of culture. The Land Experiences segment consists of land-based adventure brands, providing tours, trips, and journeys centered around nature and culture. The Land Experiences segment includes its four land-based brands, including Natural Habitat, DuVine, Off the Beaten Path and Classic Journeys.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ETSY INC (ETSY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Etsy, Inc. (Etsy) operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The Company's primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for goods made by independent sellers. Its Reverb is a two-sided marketplace on the principle that buying and selling musical instruments should be easy. The Company's Depop is dedicated to building a diverse and progressive home of fashion. Its Elo7, known as the Etsy of Brazil, specializes in custom and made-to-order merchandise. Its Elo7 marketplace includes items in over 40 retail categories. Its services include on-site advertising services, which allow Etsy sellers to pay for placement of its listings in search results, and shipping labels, which allow Etsy sellers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD (NCLH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company has 29 ships with approximately 62,000 berths. Its brands offer itineraries to various destinations, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. Its brands offer various features, amenities and activities, including a variety of accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas and numerous entertainment choices. All brands also offer a selection of shore excursions at each port of call as well as hotel packages for stays before or after a voyage. Its Norwegian ships offer up to approximately 28 dining options. Its Oceania Cruises offers onboard dining, with multiple open-seating dining venues. The Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent fleets offer a mix of staterooms, suites and villas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

