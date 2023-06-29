Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/29/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NVR INC (NVR) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. Its segments include Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East and Homebuilding South East. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.) ranging from two to four bedrooms. Its Homebuilding North East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Its Homebuilding Mid East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Illinois. The Homebuilding South East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. It also provides mortgage-related services to home building customers through its mortgage banking operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MISTER CAR WASH INC (MCW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mister Car Wash, Inc. is a car wash company. The Company is engaged in offering express exterior and interior cleaning services to customers in approximately 396 car wash locations in 21 states. Its car wash locations consist of two formats: Express Exterior Locations and Interior Cleaning Locations. The Company's locations offer express exterior wash packages and have exterior-only lanes. Its every wash includes its T3 Cleaning Conditioner, Wheel Cleaner and Dynamic Dry. The Company's additional options within the wash packages include waxes and protectants that are applied during the wash process in the tunnel. Its services include its chemistry and application systems: HotShine Carnauba Wax, Repel Shield, Platinum Seal, Wheel Polish, Underbody Wash and Tire Shine. The Company's interior cleaning services are added to an express exterior wash and include interior vacuuming, window cleaning, a dusting of the dashboard and hard surfaces and a hand towel dry of the exterior.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CEDAR FAIR, L.P. (FUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cedar Fair, L.P. is a regional amusement park operator with approximately 13 properties in its portfolio consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary resort facilities. The Company's parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with rides and immersive entertainment. The Company's parks operate seasonally except for Knott's Berry Farm, which is typically open daily on a year-round basis. Its seasonal parks are generally open daily from Memorial Day until Labor Day. In addition to daily operations, its seasonal parks are open during select weekends, including at various properties in the fourth quarter for Halloween and winter events. Its flagship park, Cedar Point, is located on a peninsula in Sandusky, Ohio. Cedar Point serves a six-state region, which includes Ohio and Michigan, western Pennsylvania and New York, northern West Virginia and Indiana, as well as southwestern Ontario, Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PUBMATIC INC (PUBM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PubMatic, Inc. (PubMatic) is a technology company, which provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The Company's sell-side platform enables digital content creators across the open Internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Its cloud infrastructure platform provides monetization for publishers by providing demand through its relationships with buyers. PubMatic's cloud infrastructure is designed for the efficient processing of real-time, programmatic ad transactions and the aggregation and analysis of the significant data accompanying each transaction. The Company's omnichannel platform supports a range of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile Web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television (CTV), and rich media.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC (BJRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant. The Company's restaurants feature a menu with approximately 100 menu items designed to offer various items, including slow roasted entrees, such as prime rib, EnLIGHTened Entrees, such as Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, original signature deep-dish pizza, the Pizookie dessert and BJs craft beers. Its craft beer is produced at five in-house brewing facilities and by independent third-party brewers using its recipes. The Company is a national restaurant chain, which owns and operates approximately 216 restaurants located in 30 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

