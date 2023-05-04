Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/4/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company. The Company operates through two segments: Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts. This segment is wholly comprised of its Wyndham Destinations business line. The Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment is comprised of its exchange and travel club business lines. Its travel club business line includes its RCI travel club; B2B travel clubs, which offer white-label solutions to associations, organizations, and other closed user groups, and Travel + Leisure GO, which provides a travel club offering direct to consumer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PUBMATIC INC (PUBM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PubMatic, Inc. (PubMatic) is a technology company, which provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The Company's sell-side platform enables digital content creators across the open Internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Its cloud infrastructure platform provides monetization for publishers by providing demand through its relationships with buyers. PubMatic's cloud infrastructure is designed for the efficient processing of real-time, programmatic ad transactions and the aggregation and analysis of the significant data accompanying each transaction. The Company's omnichannel platform supports a range of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile Web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television (CTV), and rich media.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORP (BVH) is a small-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 35% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company's sole activities relate to the activities of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and its subsidiaries (Bluegreen), a vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen's resorts are located in Orlando, Las Vegas, the Smoky Mountains, Missouri area, and New Orleans, among others. The resorts in which Bluegreen markets, sells, and manages VOIs are either developed or acquired by Bluegreen, or developed and are owned by third parties. Bluegreen's resort network includes about 46 Club Resorts (resorts in which owners in the Bluegreen Vacation Club (Vacation Club) have the right to control and use most of the units in connection with their VOI ownership) and 23 Club Associate Resorts (resorts in which owners in the Vacation Club have the right to use only a limited number of units in connection with their VOI ownership).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MAKEMYTRIP LTD (MMYT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel company in India. The Company's segments include Air ticketing, Hotels and packages and Bus ticketing. The Air ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets through Internet-based platforms. The Hotels and packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations through Internet-based platforms, call-centers and franchise stores. The Bus ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets through Internet-based platforms. Through its primary websites, such as www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. The Company's services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodation bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

DANA INC (DAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dana Incorporated is engaged in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. It offers axles, driveshafts, transmissions, sealing and thermal products to electrifications products including motors, inverters, controllers, e-sealing, e-thermal and digital solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Company owns and have licensed trademarks, such as Spicer Electrified, Victor Reinz, Long, Graziano and Dana TM4. The Company operates in North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Canada, Belgium, Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, Mexico, Finland, and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

