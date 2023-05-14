Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ADIENT PLC (ADNT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adient PLC is an automotive seating supplier company. The Company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foam, head restraints, armrests and trim covers. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a full range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The Company manages its business on a geographic basis and operates in three reportable segments: Americas, which is inclusive of North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific/China (Asia). The Company operates approximately 200 wholly- and majority-owned manufacturing or assembly facilities, with operations in 31 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of ADIENT PLC

ADNT Guru Analysis

ADNT Fundamental Analysis

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC (LIND) is a small-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It is focused on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiaries, Natural Habitat, Inc. (Natural Habitat), Off the Beaten Path, LLC (Off the Beaten Path), DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. (DuVine), and Classic Journeys, LLC (Classic Journeys). Its segments include Lindblad and Land Experiences. The Lindblad segment consists of ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately scaled vessels that are able to venture where larger cruise ships cannot, thereby allowing Lindblad to offer up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places and capitals of culture. The Land Experiences segment consists of land-based adventure brands, providing tours, trips, and journeys centered around nature and culture. The Land Experiences segment includes its four land-based brands, including Natural Habitat, DuVine, Off the Beaten Path and Classic Journeys.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC

LIND Guru Analysis

LIND Fundamental Analysis

WAYFAIR INC (W) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wayfair Inc. (Wayfair) is an online destination for the home. The Company through its e-commerce platform offers customers visually inspired browsing and compelling merchandising. The Company's segments are the U.S. and International, which includes its businesses in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. The U.S. segment primarily consists of amounts earned through product sales through Wayfair's family of sites in the United States. The International segment primarily consists of amounts earned through product sales through Wayfair's international sites. It has an online selection of furniture, decor, housewares, and home improvement products. The Company's brands include Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The Company also features certain products under its house brands, such as Three Posts and Mercury Row.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of WAYFAIR INC

W Guru Analysis

W Fundamental Analysis

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD (NCLH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company has 29 ships with approximately 62,000 berths. Its brands offer itineraries to various destinations, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. Its brands offer various features, amenities and activities, including a variety of accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas and numerous entertainment choices. All brands also offer a selection of shore excursions at each port of call as well as hotel packages for stays before or after a voyage. Its Norwegian ships offer up to approximately 28 dining options. Its Oceania Cruises offers onboard dining, with multiple open-seating dining venues. The Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent fleets offer a mix of staterooms, suites and villas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD

NCLH Guru Analysis

NCLH Fundamental Analysis

HANESBRANDS INC. (HBI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanesbrands Inc. is a marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel. The Company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International. Its Innerwear segment includes apparel products, such as men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, socks and intimate apparel, which includes bras and shapewear, and its primary brands include Hanes, Bali, Maidenform, Playtex, Champion, JMS/Just My Size, Bras N Things and Polo Ralph Lauren. The Company's Activewear segment includes activewear products, such as T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sports shirts and thermals, and its primary brands include Champion, Hanes, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, JMS/Just My Size and Hanes Beefy-T. Its International segment includes innerwear, activewear and home goods products, and primary brands include Champion, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Hanes, Playtex, Berlei, Wonderbra, Maidenform, Rinbros, Zorba, Sol y Oro and Polo Ralph Lauren.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of HANESBRANDS INC.

HBI Guru Analysis

HBI Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.