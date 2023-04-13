Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/13/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SIGNET JEWELERS LTD (SIG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Signet Jewelers Limited is a Bermuda-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its segments include North America, International and Other. The North America segment operates across the United States and Canada. Its United States stores operate nationally in malls and off-mall locations principally as Kay (Kay Jewelers and Kay Outlet), Zales (Zales Jewelers and Zales Outlet), Jared (Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry and Jared Vault), Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, which operates through mall-based kiosks, and Rocksbox. Its Canadian stores operate as Peoples Jewellers. The International segment operates stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands. Its stores operate in shopping malls and off-mall locations principally under the H. Samuel and Ernest Jones banners. The Other segment primarily consists of subsidiaries involved in the purchasing and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of SIGNET JEWELERS LTD

SIG Guru Analysis

SIG Fundamental Analysis

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, through its academic institutions, offers quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's academic institutions include Colorado Technical University (CTU) and the American InterContinental University System (AIUS), which provides degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Its academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs. CTU offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity and criminal justice. AIUS offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education, health sciences and criminal justice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP

PRDO Guru Analysis

PRDO Fundamental Analysis

CHICO'S FAS, INC. (CHS) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chico's FAS, Inc. is a fashion company that operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's privately branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories. It sells its products through retail stores, catalogs and via its Websites at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, and www.whbm.com. Its brands include Chico's, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico's brand sells designed, privately branded clothing focusing on women. Chico's apparel includes Black Label, Zenergy and Travelers collections. The White House Black Market offers clothing and accessory items, including everyday basics and premium denim, polished casual apparel, black and white pieces, and feminine all-occasion dresses. Its accessories include shoes, belts, scarves, and handbags. The Soma brand sells privately branded lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear products. It also consists of Bodify, Enbliss and Vanishing Back bras, Vanishing Edge panties and Cool Nights sleepwear.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHICO'S FAS, INC.

CHS Guru Analysis

CHS Fundamental Analysis

KB HOME (KBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Home is a home building company. The Company builds a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time and first move-up, as well as second move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The Company's segments include homebuilding, and financial services. Its homebuilding segments consist of four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. Its homebuilding segments are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes and offer a variety of homes that are designed to appeal to first-time, first move-up and active adult homebuyers. Its financial services segment offers property and casualty insurance, and, in certain instances, earthquake, flood and personal property insurance to its homebuyers and provides title services in markets located within its Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments. It provides mortgage banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KB HOME

KBH Guru Analysis

KBH Fundamental Analysis

MDC HOLDINGS INC (MDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the business of homebuilding and financial services. The Company's segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington, and Oregon; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in the mid-Atlantic, which includes Virginia and Maryland, and Florida; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc., StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. The homebuilding operations consist of subsidiary companies that purchases finished lots or develop lots necessary for the construction and sale of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes. It also includes land acquisition and development, home construction, and sales and marketing, and customer service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MDC HOLDINGS INC

MDC Guru Analysis

MDC Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.