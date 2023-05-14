Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 5/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC (ADR) (IHG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based global hospitality company. The Company franchises its brands and manages its hotels on behalf of third-party hotel owners. The Company's segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East Asia, and Africa (EMEAA), Greater China, and Central Functions. The Americas segment has more than 4356 (515496 rooms) hotels. The EMEAA Segment has more than 1169 (229664 rooms) hotels. The Greater China segment has more than 639 (166467 rooms) hotels. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites and other. Its composition of rooms includes franchised; managed; and owned, leased, and managed leases. IHG One Rewards is its loyalty program. The Company operates over 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

KURA SUSHI USA INC (KRUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (Kura Sushi) is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant. Kura Sushi is engaged in serving Japanese cuisine through a sushi service model. Kura Sushi menu comprises nigiri, rolls, hot rolls, hand rolls, gunkan, sides, noodles and desserts. Its nigiri includes aburi eel with miso cream cheese, albacore otoro, garlic ponzu salmon, salmon toro and yellowtail. Its rolls include caterpillar roll, ikura norimaki, rainbow roll and shrimp avocado roll. Its hot rolls include avocado hand roll, spicy tuna hand roll, eel hand roll (soy paper) and vegetable hand roll (soy paper). Its gunkan includes ikura (salmon roe), real crab meat and tuna yukhoe. Its sides include chicken gyoza dumplings, fried takoyaki, softshell crab tempura and yellowtail cheek. Its noodles include beef udon, shoyu ramen and tonkotsu ramen. Its desserts include watermelon, vanilla ice cream and watermelon. The Company operates over 40 restaurants across 12 states and Washington, District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

XPONENTIAL FITNESS INC (XPOF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Xponential Fitness LLC, is the global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. The Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals, including pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, the Company offers accessible and personalized workout experiences led by qualified instructors in studio locations across United States and Canada and, through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates; CycleBar, the indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT; YogaSix, the franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre; STRIDE; Rumble, and BFT.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ACV AUCTIONS INC (ACVA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 49% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACV Auctions Inc. provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services, which offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to its customers. The Company's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling its dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles. Its platform includes Digital Marketplace, Data Services and Data and Technology. Digital Marketplace connects buyers and sellers of wholesale vehicles. Data Services offers insights into the condition and value of used vehicles for transactions both on and off its marketplace and helps dealers, their end consumers, and commercial partners make more informed decisions to transact with confidence and efficiency. Data and Technology underpins everything its do, and powers its vehicle inspections, comprehensive vehicle intelligence reports, digital marketplace and operations automation platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

H WORLD GROUP LTD (ADR) (HTHT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 48% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: H World Group Limited, formerly Huazhu Group Limited, is a China-based investment holding company. The Company's main businesses include the operation of develop leased and owned, manachised and franchised hotels. The Company is mainly engaged in multi-brand hotel operation, covering the full spectrum of market segments with a portfolio of over 20 distinct hotel brands. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the Chinese domestic market and the German market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

