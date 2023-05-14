Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY INC (WOOF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is a pet health and wellness company. The Company is focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its own Petco partners. It provides holistic pet health and wellness offerings, including premium products, services, and veterinary care. It integrates its product offering with its services business, building on the foundation of treating the whole pet, including their physical, mental and social well-being. Its service offering includes a suite of pet health services, including veterinary care, grooming, and training. It operates over 1,500 pet care centers across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. It offers a complete pet health and wellness ecosystem accessible through its pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY INC

WOOF Guru Analysis

WOOF Fundamental Analysis

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC (USA) (MGA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magna International Inc. is a Canada-based global automotive supplier. The Company has complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting, and roof systems. The Company's segments include Body Exteriors & Structures; Power & Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. Its Body Exteriors & Structures include body structures, chassis structures, exterior systems & modules, trim and engineered glass, active aerodynamics, and energy storage systems. Its Power & Vision products include electrified powertrain technologies, conventional powertrain technologies, powertrain subsystems, components and more. Its Complete Vehicles consist of complete vehicle engineering and complete vehicle manufacturing. The Company's global network includes 345 manufacturing operations and 90 product development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC (USA)

MGA Guru Analysis

MGA Fundamental Analysis

GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC (GDEN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 46% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform. The Company's portfolio consists of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino and distributed gaming operations (including gaming in the Company's branded taverns). The Company's segments include Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns and Distributed Gaming. The Company operates over 16,790 slot machines, 118 table games, and 6,216 hotel rooms. It also owns 10 casinos - nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. The Company's distributed gaming operations involve the installation, maintenance and operation of slot machines and amusement devices in non-casino locations. Its distributed gaming business operations involve the installation, maintenance and operation of slot machines and amusement devices in third-party non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC

GDEN Guru Analysis

GDEN Fundamental Analysis

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV (PLYA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 46% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is the Netherlands - based company that operates hotels and resorts. The Company owns, operates and develops all-inclusive resorts in beachfront locations in vacation destinations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. The Company owns a portfolio consisting of more than 20 resorts located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. The Company also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and it manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. The Company also offers and organizes weddings, lodging, dining, entertainment, meetings, events, and other hospitality services, including playgrounds for kids in their hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV

PLYA Guru Analysis

PLYA Fundamental Analysis

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD (OSW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is an international business company, which is a global operator in the fields of health and wellness, fitness and beauty. The Company operates facilities on cruise ships and in destination resort health and wellness centers, which provide health and wellness services and sell beauty products onboard cruise ships and in destination resort health and wellness centers. The Company's services include traditional and alternative massage, body and skin treatments, fitness, acupuncture, and Medi spa treatments. It also sells premium health and wellness, fitness, and beauty products at its facilities and through its timetospa.com Website. It also provides Ayurvedic treatments, hair and nail services, herbal medicine, pain management, and Medi-spa services. Its spa brands include Bliss Spa, Chavana Spa, Glow Spa and Mandara Spa. Its Shop & Ship program provides guests the ability to buy retail products onboard and have products shipped directly to their home.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD

OSW Guru Analysis

OSW Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.