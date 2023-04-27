Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/27/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. (CMG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company's Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a relevant menu of burritos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla), quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The Company has approximately 3,200 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The Company manages its operations based on eight regions. It sells gift cards, which do not have expiration dates. In its Chipotle restaurants, the Company serves only meats and brands these meats as Responsibly Raised. The Company's subsidiaries include Chipotle Mexican Grill Canada Corp., Chipotle Mexican Grill France SAS, Chipotle Mexican Grill Germany GMBH, Chipotle Mexican Grill of Berwyn Heights, LLC, Chipotle Mexican Grill of Colorado, LLC, Chipotle Mexican Grill of Kansas, LLC, Chipotle Mexican Grill of Maryland, LLC, SP Kitchens, LLC and Chipotle Mexican Grill Texas Holdings, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.

CMG Guru Analysis

CMG Fundamental Analysis

AUTOZONE INC (AZO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. The Company's Auto Parts Stores segment is the retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories through the Company's, stores in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its other segments include ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic, repair and shop management software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers through www.autozone.com for sales that are not fulfilled by local stores. The Company has approximately 6,168 stores in the United States, 703 in Mexico, and 72 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,943.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AUTOZONE INC

AZO Guru Analysis

AZO Fundamental Analysis

STARBUCKS CORP (SBUX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Starbucks Corp is a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee with operations in approximately 83 markets. It has over 35,000 Company-operated and licensed stores. It operates through three segments: North America, which includes the United States and Canada; International, which includes China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean; and Channel Development. Its North America and International segments include both Company-operated and licensed stores. Channel Development segment includes roasted whole bean and ground coffees, Seattle's Best Coffee, Starbucks and Teavana-branded single-serve products, a variety of ready-to-drink beverages, such as Frappuccino and Starbucks Doubleshot, foodservice products and other branded products sold worldwide outside of its Company-operated and licensed stores. It also sells goods and services under various brands, including Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve and Princi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STARBUCKS CORP

SBUX Guru Analysis

SBUX Fundamental Analysis

BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC (BLMN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company. The Company owns and operates full-service restaurants and off-premises only kitchens and franchised full-service restaurants and off-premises only kitchens across states, Guam and countries. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and international. The U.S. segment owns and operates 1,011 full-service restaurants and off-premises only kitchens and franchised 153 full-service restaurants across 47 states. Its restaurants include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabbas Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Outback Steakhouse menu offers seasoned and seared or wood-fired grilled steaks, chops, chicken, seafood, pasta, salads, and seasonal specials. The Carrabbas Italian Grill offering includes Italian cuisine. The international segment owns and operates 175 full-service restaurants and franchised 168 full-service restaurants and off-premises only kitchens across 13 countries and Guam.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC

BLMN Guru Analysis

BLMN Fundamental Analysis

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP (SIX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a regional theme park operator. The Company owns and operates approximately 27 regional theme parks and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 5,850 acres of land and are located in geographically diverse markets across North America. Its parks offer a selection of thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The parks contain approximately 940 rides, including over 140 roller coasters. It offers food, beverages, merchandise and other products and services within its parks. Its parks include Six Flags America, Largo, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, San Antonio, Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari and Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Mexico, Six Flags New England, Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags White Water Atlanta, Six Flags Darien Lake, The Great Escape and Lodge and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP

SIX Guru Analysis

SIX Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.