Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 5/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC (CHUY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chuy's Holdings, Inc. develops and operates Chuy's restaurants, which is a full-service restaurant concept, offering a menu of Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. The Company operates approximately 98 restaurants across 17 states. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and salads complemented by a variety of appetizers and desserts. Its restaurants also offer a variety of homemade sauces, including its Hatch Green Chile, Boom-Boom and Creamy Jalapeno sauces. Its menu includes Baja Shrimp Tacos, Tex-Mex Enchilada, the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo and the Comida Deluxe combination platter. The Company also enables its customers to customize their orders. It also offers a full-service bar in all its restaurants providing its customers a variety of beverage offerings, including its signature on-the-rocks margaritas made with hand-squeezed lime juice and the King's Punch, a made-to-order, hand-shaken rum cocktail served in its shaker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

DADA NEXUS LTD - ADR (DADA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dada Nexus Ltd is a China-based holding company principally involved in the operation of local on-demand retail and delivery platforms. The Company's main platforms are JD-Daojia (JDDJ) and Dada Now. JDDJ is an on-demand retail platform operated in China. It facilitates digitalized transformation for retailers and brand owners on selling products through online channels. Dada Now is a China-based on-demand delivery platform using a crowdsourcing model to process on-demand delivery orders. The two platforms combined can deliver a range of products, including the goods from supermarkets and convenience stores, fresh fruits and vegetables and drugs, to the customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD - ADR (BABA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd provides technology infrastructure and marketing platforms. The Company operates through seven segments. China Commerce segment includes China retail commerce businesses such as Taobao, Tmall and Freshippo, among others, and wholesale business. International Commerce segment includes international retail and wholesale commerce businesses such as Lazada and AliExpress. Local Consumer Services segment includes location-based businesses such as Ele.me, Amap, Fliggy and others. Cainiao segment includes domestic and international one-stop-shop logistics services and supply chain management solutions. Cloud segment provides public and hybrid cloud services like Alibaba Cloud and DingTalk for domestic and foreign enterprises. Digital Media and Entertainment segment includes Youku, Quark and Alibaba Pictures, other content and distribution platforms and online games business. Innovation Initiatives and Others segment include Damo Academy, Tmall Genie and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC (STRA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Strategic Education, Inc. is an education services company. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through its subsidiaries Strayer University and Capella University, both accredited post-secondary institutions of higher education located in the United States, Torrens University, an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education located in Australia. Its segments include U.S. Higher Education (USHE), Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology. The USHE segment offers certificate and degree programs to working adults primarily through Strayer University and Capella University. Its Education Technology Services segment is focused on developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build employee education benefits programs. The Australia/New Zealand segment is comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

GAOTU TECHEDU INC (ADR) (GOTU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gaotu Techedu Inc, formerly GSX Techedu Inc, is a China-based holding company principally involved in the provision of technology-driven education services. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the provision of online K-12 after-school tutoring services. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The Company conducts its businesses in Mainland China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

