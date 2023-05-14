Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 5/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

BALLY'S CORP (BALY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bally's Corporation is engaged in the ownership and operation of casino resorts which offer gaming, dining, entertainment, retail and in certain instances hotel and other resort amenities. The Company owns and manages approximately 12 casinos across eight states, a horse racetrack, and 13 authorized off-track betting (OTB) licenses in Colorado. It's operations include 13,308 slot machines, 460 game tables and 3,342 hotel rooms. It's properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, Rhode Island), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, Rhode Island), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, Mississippi), Casino Vicksburg (Vicksburg, Mississippi), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, Delaware), Bally's Atlantic City (Atlantic City, New Jersey), Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport (Shreveport), Casino KC (Kansas City, Missouri), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, Colorado), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, Colorado), Mardi Gras Casino, Arapahoe Park racetrack and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. (LVS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a global developer of destination properties (Integrated Resorts). The Integrated Resorts features accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Its other amenities include luxury accommodations, restaurants, lounges, invitation-only clubs and private gaming salons. It owns and operates Integrated Resorts in Macao and Singapore. Its principal operating and developmental activities occur in two geographic areas: Macao and Singapore. In Macao, it owns The Venetian Macao; The Londoner Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao. In Singapore, it owns Marina Bay Sands. It owns and operates a collection of Integrated Resorts in Macao of the People's Republic of China (China), through Sands China Ltd. It also offers players club loyalty programs at its properties, which provide access to rewards, privileges and members-only events.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

CARNIVAL PLC (ADR) (CUK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carnival PLC is a leisure travel company with a portfolio of cruise lines. Its segments include North America and Australia (NAA) cruise operations, Europe and Asia (EA) cruise operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. NAA cruise operations include Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), and Seabourn. The EA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard. Cruise Support segment includes its portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of its cruise brands. Tour and Other segment represent the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. Holland America Princess Alaska Tours is a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which complements its Alaska cruise operations. The Company's cruise line brands offer a range of vacation options for guests with a variety of leisure-time activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (WYNN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a designer, developer, and operator of integrated resorts featuring luxury hotel rooms, high-end retail space, dining and entertainment options and gaming. Its segments include Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston. Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau, with approximately 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, 14 food and beverage outlets and meeting and convention space. Wynn Macau is a luxury resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with approximately 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 12 dining and bar, convention space, and two opulent spas such as salon and rotunda show. Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort with approximately 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty shopping, 16 dining and lounge venues, ballroom and meeting spaces, a six-acre public park and Harborwalk.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

EBAY INC (EBAY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: eBay Inc. is a global commerce company, through its Marketplace platforms, which connects buyer and seller in more than 190 markets around the world. The Company's products include Promoted Listings Standard, Promoted Listings Express, Promoted Listings Advanced and External Promoted Listings. It has developed user interfaces, buyer, seller and developer tools and transaction processing, database and network applications that help enable its users to reliably and securely complete transactions on its sites. Its platforms include online marketplace located at www.ebay.com and its localized counterparts, including an off-platform business in Japan, as well as eBay's suite of mobile apps. The platforms are accessible through an online experience (desktop and laptop computers), iOS and Android mobile devices and its application programming interfaces (APIs platform access for third party software developers). It offers TCGplayer a technology platform specializing in trading card games.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

