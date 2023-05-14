Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 5/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

DOMINO'S PIZZA INC (DPZ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Domino's Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates two distinct service models within its stores with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. stores, international franchise and supply chain. The U.S. stores segment consists primarily of its franchise operations, which consist of approximately 6,400 franchised stores located in the United States. The segment also operates a network of approximately 286 U.S. Company-owned stores. The international franchise segment is comprised of a network of franchised stores in approximately 90 international markets. The Company operates 22 regional dough manufacturing and supply chain centers, two thin crust manufacturing facilities, one vegetable processing center and one center, providing equipment and supplies to its United States and certain international stores. It also operates five dough manufacturing and supply chain centers in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DOMINO'S PIZZA INC

YUM! BRANDS, INC. (YUM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YUM! Brands, Inc. franchises or operates a system of approximately 55,000 restaurants in 155 countries and territories under the concepts of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. Its segments include The KFC Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the KFC concept, The Taco Bell Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the Taco Bell concept, The Pizza Hut Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the Pizza Hut concept and The Habit Burger Grill Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the Habit Burger Grill concept. It develops, operates or franchise a system of both traditional and non-traditional restaurants. KFC restaurants offers fried and non-fried chicken products. Taco Bell specializes in Mexican-style food products. Pizza Hut specializes in the sale of ready-to-eat pizza products. The Habit Burger Grill offers chargrilled burgers and sandwiches made-to-order over an open flame and topped with fresh ingredients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of YUM! BRANDS, INC.

DOLLAR GENERAL CORP (DG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its merchandise includes brands from manufacturers, as well as its own private brand selections with prices at discounts to brands. Its consumables category includes paper and cleaning products, packaged food, perishables, snacks, health and beauty, pet, and tobacco products. Its seasonal products include holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, automotive and home office supplies. Its home products include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, bed and bath soft goods. The Company's apparel products include casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DOLLAR GENERAL CORP

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT INC (ACEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accel Entertainment, Inc. is a distributed gaming operator in the United States and a partner for local business owners in the markets it serves. The Company's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The Company's gaming-as-a-service platform provides local businesses with a turnkey gaming solution. It owns all of its gaming equipment and manages the operating process for its licensed partners. In addition to its gaming business, it also installs, operates and services redemption devices that have ATM functionality, ATMs and amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT INC

MCDONALD'S CORP (MCD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and beverages. Its restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its segments include the United States, International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate. Its International Operated Markets segment includes its operations in markets, such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom. Its International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate segment includes markets in over 80 countries, as well as corporate activities. Its digital offerings include drive thru, takeaway, delivery, curbside pick-up and dine-in. Its menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Filet-O-Fish, the McChicken and other chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries, salads and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MCDONALD'S CORP

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

