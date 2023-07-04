Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/4/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TOPBUILD CORP (BLD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Installation segment and the Specialty Distribution segment. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through contractor services business which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. The Company's insulation applications include Fiberglass batts and rolls, Blown-in loose-fill fiberglass, Polyurethane spray foam and Blown-in loose-fill cellulose. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through approximately 180 branches. In addition to insulation and accessories, the Company distributes rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials, among other items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TOPBUILD CORP

BLD Guru Analysis

BLD Fundamental Analysis

EXPEDIA GROUP INC (EXPE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company. The Company has three segments. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to its worldwide customers. Its portfolio of retail brands includes Brand Expedia, Hotels.com., Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, ebookers and Wotif Group. B2B segment encompasses its Expedia Partner Solutions business. Its Expedia Partner Solutions partners with businesses in a spectrum of countries across a range of travel and non-travel verticals, including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management and financial institutions, who market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to their travelers. trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. trivago is its majority-owned hotel metasearch company, based in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EXPEDIA GROUP INC

EXPE Guru Analysis

EXPE Fundamental Analysis

AUTOZONE INC (AZO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. The Company's Auto Parts Stores segment is the retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories through the Company's, stores in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its other segments include ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic, repair and shop management software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers through www.autozone.com for sales that are not fulfilled by local stores. The Company has approximately 6,168 stores in the United States, 703 in Mexico, and 72 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,943.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AUTOZONE INC

AZO Guru Analysis

AZO Fundamental Analysis

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC (ORLY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting, oil and wiper blades, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories. The Company's stores offer various services and programs to its customers, such as battery diagnostic testing; battery, wiper and bulb replacement; custom hydraulic hoses; drum and rotor resurfacing; electrical and module testing; loaner tool program, and used oil, oil filter and battery recycling.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC

ORLY Guru Analysis

ORLY Fundamental Analysis

DOLLAR GENERAL CORP (DG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its merchandise includes brands from manufacturers, as well as its own private brand selections with prices at discounts to brands. Its consumables category includes paper and cleaning products, packaged food, perishables, snacks, health and beauty, pet, and tobacco products. Its seasonal products include holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, automotive and home office supplies. Its home products include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, bed and bath soft goods. The Company's apparel products include casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DOLLAR GENERAL CORP

DG Guru Analysis

DG Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.