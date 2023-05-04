Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/4/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DENNY'S CORP (DENN) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Denny's Corporation is a franchised full-service restaurant brand, based on a number of restaurants. It owns and operates the Denny's brand (Denny's) and the Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand (Keke's). It operates in two segments: Denny's and Keke's. The Company has approximately 1,656 restaurants, 1,582 of which were franchised/licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated. Denny's brand consists of approximately 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants around the world, including 1,445 restaurants in the United States and 157 international restaurant locations. Its The Build Your Own Grand Slam, one of its popular menu items. Denny's offers a range of selection of lunch and dinner items, including entrees, burgers, sandwiches and salads, along with an assortment of appetizers and desserts. It has four dayparts, breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Keke's brand consists of approximately 54 restaurants. Keke's also serves burgers, paninis, salads, and sandwiches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DENNY'S CORP

DENN Guru Analysis

DENN Fundamental Analysis

STARBUCKS CORP (SBUX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Starbucks Corp is a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee with operations in approximately 83 markets. It has over 35,000 Company-operated and licensed stores. It operates through three segments: North America, which includes the United States and Canada; International, which includes China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean; and Channel Development. Its North America and International segments include both Company-operated and licensed stores. Channel Development segment includes roasted whole bean and ground coffees, Seattle's Best Coffee, Starbucks and Teavana-branded single-serve products, a variety of ready-to-drink beverages, such as Frappuccino and Starbucks Doubleshot, foodservice products and other branded products sold worldwide outside of its Company-operated and licensed stores. It also sells goods and services under various brands, including Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve and Princi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STARBUCKS CORP

SBUX Guru Analysis

SBUX Fundamental Analysis

MCDONALD'S CORP (MCD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and beverages. Its restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its segments include the United States, International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate. Its International Operated Markets segment includes its operations in markets, such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom. Its International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate segment includes markets in over 80 countries, as well as corporate activities. Its digital offerings include drive thru, takeaway, delivery, curbside pick-up and dine-in. Its menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Filet-O-Fish, the McChicken and other chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries, salads and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MCDONALD'S CORP

MCD Guru Analysis

MCD Fundamental Analysis

LOWE'S COMPANIES INC (LOW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates home improvement and hardware stores. It offers a range of products in departments, including appliances, bathroom, building supplies, cleaning and pet supplies, doors and windows, electrical, flooring and rugs, hardware, heating and cooling, home decor and furniture, kitchen, lawn and garden, lighting and ceiling fans, molding and millwork, outdoor living and patio, paint, plumbing, smart home, security, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), sports and fitness, storage and organization, tools, accessible home, animal and pet care, automotive, and holiday decorations. The Company offers installation and services for the bathroom, doors and windows, exterior home, flooring, heating and cooling, home accessibility, interior home, and kitchen. It offers products and services through its contact centers, in-store, online, or through its mobile application. It operates over 1,700 home improvement stores in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LOWE'S COMPANIES INC

LOW Guru Analysis

LOW Fundamental Analysis

CEDAR FAIR, L.P. (FUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cedar Fair, L.P. is a regional amusement park operator with approximately 13 properties in its portfolio consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary resort facilities. The Company's parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with rides and immersive entertainment. The Company's parks operate seasonally except for Knott's Berry Farm, which is typically open daily on a year-round basis. Its seasonal parks are generally open daily from Memorial Day until Labor Day. In addition to daily operations, its seasonal parks are open during select weekends, including at various properties in the fourth quarter for Halloween and winter events. Its flagship park, Cedar Point, is located on a peninsula in Sandusky, Ohio. Cedar Point serves a six-state region, which includes Ohio and Michigan, western Pennsylvania and New York, northern West Virginia and Indiana, as well as southwestern Ontario, Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of CEDAR FAIR, L.P.

FUN Guru Analysis

FUN Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.