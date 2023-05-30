Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/30/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EVERI HOLDINGS INC (EVRI) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everi Holdings Inc. is a supplier of imaginative entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. The Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. It operates through two segments: Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). Games segment provides gaming operators with gaming technology and entertainment products and services, including gaming machines, providing and maintaining the central determinant systems for the video lottery terminals installed in the State of New York and similar technology in certain tribal jurisdictions, and business-to-business (B2B) digital online gaming activities. The Company's FinTech segment provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services, including financial access and related services supporting digital, cashless and physical cash options across mobile, assisted and self-service channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EVERI HOLDINGS INC

EVRI Guru Analysis

EVRI Fundamental Analysis

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS INC (ASO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Its private label brand portfolio consists of 20 brands, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet and Freely. The Company offers merchandise across four divisions, which include outdoors, sports and recreation, apparel and footwear. It offers products across various categories, which include camping, fishing, hunting, fitness, team sports, recreation, front end, outdoor and seasonal apparel, youth apparel, athletic apparel, licensed apparel, licensed apparel, work footwear, youth footwear, athletic footwear and team sports footwear. It operates 268 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 18 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia and Cookeville, Tennessee. It also sells merchandise to customers across the United States through its academy.com website.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS INC

ASO Guru Analysis

ASO Fundamental Analysis

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC (MAR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott International, Inc. is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties under various brand names. The Company has two segments: U.S. & Canada and International. Its Classic Luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Its Distinctive Luxury hotel brands include W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, and Bvlgari. Its Classic Premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Its Distinctive Premium hotel brands include Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, and Design Hotels. Its Classic Select hotel brands include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, and Protea Hotels. Its Distinctive Select hotel brands include Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC

MAR Guru Analysis

MAR Fundamental Analysis

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Ulta Beauty) conducts its business as a specialty beauty retailer. The Company operates specialty retail stores, which are engaged in selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. The stores also feature full-service salons. Its stores, e-commerce Website, and mobile applications offer approximately 25,000 products across various categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label and the Ulta Beauty Collection. Ulta Beauty offers a portfolio across six categories: cosmetics; haircare products and styling tools; skincare; fragrance and bath; services; and accessories and other. The Company also provides private-label and co-branded credit card programs, loyalty programs, and gift cards. It offers a full range of beauty services in its stores, focusing on hair, makeup, brow, and skin services. The Company operates approximately 1,355 stores across 50 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ULTA BEAUTY INC

ULTA Guru Analysis

ULTA Fundamental Analysis

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC (IGT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Game Technology PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in gaming. The Company operates and provides an integrated portfolio of gaming technology products and services, including online and instant lottery systems, iLottery, instant ticket printing, lottery management services, commercial services, gaming systems, electronic gaming machines, iGaming, and sports betting. The Company operates through three segments. The Global Lottery segment operates traditional lottery and iLottery businesses across the world, which includes sales, operations, product development, technology and support, across the world. The Global Gaming segment operates a land-based gaming business across the world, which includes sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operation, and technology, across the world. The Digital & Betting segment operates iGaming and sports betting activities across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

IGT Guru Analysis

IGT Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.