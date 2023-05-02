Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/2/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GARRETT MOTION INC (GTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Garrett Motion Inc is a Switzerland-based automotive technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. The Company offers turbochargers for gasoline, diesel, natural gas and electrified (hybrid and fuel cell) powertrains. In addition, the Company provides products and services for the connected vehicle market, including software focused on automotive cybersecurity and integrated vehicle health management (IVHM). The Company has a number of research and development (R&D) centers, engineering facilities and factories around the world, as well as a global distribution network. It is a spin-off of Honeywell International Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GARRETT MOTION INC

GTX Guru Analysis

GTX Fundamental Analysis

EVERI HOLDINGS INC (EVRI) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everi Holdings Inc. is a supplier of imaginative entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. The Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. It operates through two segments: Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). Games segment provides gaming operators with gaming technology and entertainment products and services, including gaming machines, providing and maintaining the central determinant systems for the video lottery terminals installed in the State of New York and similar technology in certain tribal jurisdictions, and business-to-business (B2B) digital online gaming activities. The Company's FinTech segment provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services, including financial access and related services supporting digital, cashless and physical cash options across mobile, assisted and self-service channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EVERI HOLDINGS INC

EVRI Guru Analysis

EVRI Fundamental Analysis

CROCS, INC. (CROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company's Crocs Brands collection contain Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology. The Company's segments includes North America for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout the United States of America (US) and Canada; Asia Pacific for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA) for the Crocs Brand; and (iv) the HEYDUDE Brand. The Company sells its products in approximately 85 countries, through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailors and distributors. Its direct-to-consumer channel includes Company-operated retail stores, Company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party marketplaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CROCS, INC.

CROX Guru Analysis

CROX Fundamental Analysis

HOME DEPOT INC (HD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. It offers its customers an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, decor products, and facilities maintenance, repair and operations products and provides a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. It operates over 2,322 stores located throughout the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the United States Virgin Islands and Guam; Canada, and Mexico. It serves two primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) Customers and Professional Customers (Pros). DIY Customers include homeowners who purchase products and complete their own projects and installations. Pros are primarily professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, building service contractors and specialty tradespeople, such as electricians, plumbers and painters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HOME DEPOT INC

HD Guru Analysis

HD Fundamental Analysis

EXPEDIA GROUP INC (EXPE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company. The Company has three segments. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to its worldwide customers. Its portfolio of retail brands includes Brand Expedia, Hotels.com., Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, ebookers and Wotif Group. B2B segment encompasses its Expedia Partner Solutions business. Its Expedia Partner Solutions partners with businesses in a spectrum of countries across a range of travel and non-travel verticals, including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management and financial institutions, who market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to their travelers. trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. trivago is its majority-owned hotel metasearch company, based in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EXPEDIA GROUP INC

EXPE Guru Analysis

EXPE Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.