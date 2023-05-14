Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EXPEDIA GROUP INC (EXPE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company. The Company has three segments. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to its worldwide customers. Its portfolio of retail brands includes Brand Expedia, Hotels.com., Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, ebookers and Wotif Group. B2B segment encompasses its Expedia Partner Solutions business. Its Expedia Partner Solutions partners with businesses in a spectrum of countries across a range of travel and non-travel verticals, including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management and financial institutions, who market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to their travelers. trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. trivago is its majority-owned hotel metasearch company, based in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EXPEDIA GROUP INC

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC (LOPE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is an education services company, which primarily serves colleges and universities. The Company has developed technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide services to its institutions on a large scale. It provides technology and academic services, which include learning management system (LMS), internal administration, infrastructure, support, program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling and skills and simulation lab sites. The Company provides counseling services and support, including admissions services, financial aid, counseling services, and field experience counseling. It provides marketing and communication services that include lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis. Its back-office services include finance and accounting, human resource, audit and procurement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC

HOME DEPOT INC (HD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. It offers its customers an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, decor products, and facilities maintenance, repair and operations products and provides a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. It operates over 2,322 stores located throughout the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the United States Virgin Islands and Guam; Canada, and Mexico. It serves two primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) Customers and Professional Customers (Pros). DIY Customers include homeowners who purchase products and complete their own projects and installations. Pros are primarily professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, building service contractors and specialty tradespeople, such as electricians, plumbers and painters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HOME DEPOT INC

CARNIVAL CORP (CCL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. It operates in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (United Kingdom) and Cunard. Its segment includes North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support and Tour and Other. Its NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia) and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (United Kingdom) and Cunard. Its Cruise Support segment includes its portfolio of port destinations and other services. Its Tour and Other segment represent the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. Its geographic areas include United States and Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of CARNIVAL CORP

AMAZON.COM, INC. (AMZN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amazon.com, Inc. provides a range of products and services to customers. The products offered through its stores include merchandise and content that it purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Echo, and Ring, and it develops and produces media content. It also offers subscription services such as Amazon Prime, a membership program. Its segments include North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The AWS segment consists of global sales of compute, storage, database, and other services for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. It provides advertising services to sellers, vendors, publishers, authors, and others, through programs, such as sponsored advertisements, display, and video advertising. Customers access its offerings through websites, mobile applications, Alexa, devices, streaming, and physically visiting its stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMAZON.COM, INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

