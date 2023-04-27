Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/27/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. (URBN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle products and services company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Nuuly. The Retail segment includes its store and digital channels and consists of its Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters and Menus & Venues brands. The Wholesale segment consists of the Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. The Wholesale segment sells through the department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Retail segment. The Wholesale segment primarily designs, develops and markets apparel, intimates and activewear. The Nuuly segment consists of the Nuuly brand, which includes Nuuly Rent and Nuuly Thrift and offers customers ways to explore fashion. The Company offers Nuuly Thrift, which is a peer-to-peer resale marketplace where customers can buy and sell any brand of women's, men's, and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Company operates approximately 700 stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

MCDONALD'S CORP (MCD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and beverages. Its restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its segments include the United States, International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate. Its International Operated Markets segment includes its operations in markets, such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom. Its International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate segment includes markets in over 80 countries, as well as corporate activities. Its digital offerings include drive thru, takeaway, delivery, curbside pick-up and dine-in. Its menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Filet-O-Fish, the McChicken and other chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries, salads and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MCDONALD'S CORP

LOWE'S COMPANIES INC (LOW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates home improvement and hardware stores. It offers a range of products in departments, including appliances, bathroom, building supplies, cleaning and pet supplies, doors and windows, electrical, flooring and rugs, hardware, heating and cooling, home decor and furniture, kitchen, lawn and garden, lighting and ceiling fans, molding and millwork, outdoor living and patio, paint, plumbing, smart home, security, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), sports and fitness, storage and organization, tools, accessible home, animal and pet care, automotive, and holiday decorations. The Company offers installation and services for the bathroom, doors and windows, exterior home, flooring, heating and cooling, home accessibility, interior home, and kitchen. It offers products and services through its contact centers, in-store, online, or through its mobile application. It operates over 1,700 home improvement stores in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LOWE'S COMPANIES INC

FORD MOTOR CO (F) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ford Motor Company is an automobile company. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a full line of electrified passenger and commercial vehicles, such as Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans, and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company's segments include Ford Blue, Ford Model e, Ford Pro, Ford Next and Ford Credit. Its Ford Blue segment is engaged in developing gas-powered and hybrid vehicles. Its Ford Model e segment is engaged in developing electronic vehicles (EVs) along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers. Its Ford Pro segment is engaged in helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Ford Next segment is engaged in pursuing mobility solutions and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. The Ford Credit segment is primarily engaged in providing vehicle-related financing and leasing activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of FORD MOTOR CO

CARNIVAL CORP (CCL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. It operates in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (United Kingdom) and Cunard. Its segment includes North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support and Tour and Other. Its NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia) and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (United Kingdom) and Cunard. Its Cruise Support segment includes its portfolio of port destinations and other services. Its Tour and Other segment represent the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. Its geographic areas include United States and Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of CARNIVAL CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

