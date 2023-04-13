Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/13/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

THOR INDUSTRIES INC (THO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: THOR Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs). Its segments include North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment consists of Airstream (towable), Heartland (including Cruiser RV and DRV), Jayco (including Jayco towable, Starcraft and Highland Ridge), Keystone (including CrossRoads and Dutchmen), KZ (including Venture RV) and Tiffin Group (Vanleigh RV). The North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles segment consists of Airstream (motorized), Jayco (including Jayco motorized and Entegra Coach), Thor Motor Coach and Tiffin Group (Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc). The European Recreational Vehicles segment consists of the EHG business. EHG manufactures a full line of motorized and towable recreational vehicles, including motor caravans, campervans urban vehicles and caravans in eight RV production facilities within Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of THOR INDUSTRIES INC

THO Guru Analysis

THO Fundamental Analysis

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP (SKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skyline Champion Corporation is a factory-built housing company. The Company offers manufactured and modular homes, park model recreational vehicle standard (RVs), accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It manufactures homes under various brands, such as Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The Company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, which offers a selection of manufactured and modular homes as well as park model RVs with 18 sales centers spanning the southern United States. Its Star Fleet Trucking business provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. It operates through approximately 41 manufacturing facilities across the United States and western Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP

SKY Guru Analysis

SKY Fundamental Analysis

STEVEN MADDEN LTD (SHOO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children. Its Wholesale Footwear and Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, clubs and others throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, and through its joint ventures and international distributor network. Direct-to-Consumer segment consists of Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores, and its directly operated digital e-commerce Websites. First Cost segment represents commission-based activities where it serves as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels for select national chains, and value-priced retailers. Licensing segment is engaged in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for use in the sale of select apparel, accessories and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STEVEN MADDEN LTD

SHOO Guru Analysis

SHOO Fundamental Analysis

MURPHY USA INC (MUSA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Murphy USA Inc. is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company markets refined products through a network of retail gasoline stores and to unbranded wholesale customers. It also operates non-fuel convenience stores in the northeast of United States. Its business also includes certain product supply and wholesale assets, including product distribution terminals and pipeline positions. Its retail stores under the brand name Murphy USA participate in the Walmart discount program. The Walmart discount program offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods as decided by Walmart and the Company. Its retail stores are located in approximately 27 states, primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States. It has a total of approximately 1,712 retail stores of which 1,151 are Murphy USA, 404 are Murphy Express and 157 are QuickChek.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MURPHY USA INC

MUSA Guru Analysis

MUSA Fundamental Analysis

LAUREATE EDUCATION INC (LAUR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru. The Company enrolled more than 375,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. The institutions are under Laureate International Universities network. The Company offers its educational services through two segments: Mexico and Peru. It owns Universidad del Valle de Mexico (UVM) and Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico (UNITEC) in Mexico. The Company also owns Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC), Universidad Privada del Norte (UPN) and CIBERTEC institution in Peru. Its institutions in Mexico and Peru offer traditional higher education students a private education alternative, with multiple brands and price points in each market and program. The Company offers various programs, including medicine and health sciences, engineering and information technology, and business and management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LAUREATE EDUCATION INC

LAUR Guru Analysis

LAUR Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.