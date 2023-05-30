Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/30/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

DR HORTON INC (DHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes. Its segments include homebuilding, Forestar lot development, financial services, and rental operations. Its homebuilding business operates in 106 markets across 33 states. Its Forestar lot development segment operates in 53 markets across 21 states. Its financial services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of the Company's homebuilding markets. Its rental segment consists of multi-family and single-family rental operations. The multi-family rental operations develop, construct, lease and sell residential rental properties. The single-family rental operations primarily construct and lease single-family homes within a community and then market each community for a bulk sale of rental homes. Its brands include Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DR HORTON INC

DHI Guru Analysis

DHI Fundamental Analysis

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY (COLM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Sportswear Company is engaged in designing, development, marketing and distribution of outdoor, active and lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. Its Columbia brand offers authentic outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment products suited for hiking, trail running, snow, and fishing and hunting activities, as well as everyday outdoor activities. Its SOREL brand offers functional and fashionable footwear suited for all seasons. Its Mountain Hardwear brand offers premium apparel, accessories and equipment products designed to meet the needs of mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts. Its prAna brand offers apparel, accessories and equipment products for trail, climbing, studio and water-based activities. It sells its products in approximately 90 countries and operates in four geographic segments: United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

COLM Guru Analysis

COLM Fundamental Analysis

1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC (FLWS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1-800-Flowers.Com, Inc. is a provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's business platform features a range of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari's Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, Vital Choice, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. The Company operates in three business segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. Its Celebrations Passport loyalty program provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across its portfolio of brands. It also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a range of products and services designed to help its members grow their businesses; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal decor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers and Alice's Table.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC

FLWS Guru Analysis

FLWS Fundamental Analysis

GENERAL MOTORS CO (GM) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Motors Company designs, builds and sells trucks, crossovers, cars and automobile parts and provides software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The Company provides automotive financing services through its General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment. GM North America (GMNA) and GM International (GMI) develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands. The Company's segments include GMNA, GMI, Cruise and GM Financial. Its Cruise segment is engaged in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle technology. It offers OnStar and connected services to approximately 21 million connected vehicles globally through subscription-based and complimentary services. It is also developing hydrogen fuel cell applications across transportation and industries, including mobile power generation, class seven/eight truck, locomotive, aerospace and marine applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GENERAL MOTORS CO

GM Guru Analysis

GM Fundamental Analysis

GENTHERM INC (THRM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gentherm Incorporated is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of thermal management technologies for a range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications in the automotive and medical industries. Its segments include Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment represents the design, development, manufacturing and sales of automotive climate comfort systems, automotive cable systems, battery performance solutions, and automotive electronic and software systems. Its climate comfort systems include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices. The Medical segment is comprised of the results from the patient temperature management business in the medical industry. Patient temperature management includes temperature management systems across multiple product categories addressing the needs of hyper-hypothermia therapy in intensive care, normothermia in surgical procedures and additional warming/cooling therapies utilized in acute care, ambulatory, and clinics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENTHERM INC

THRM Guru Analysis

THRM Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.