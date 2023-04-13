Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/13/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. (WGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) and marine products with a diversified portfolio used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreational activities. The Company's segments include Towable, Motorhome and Marine. The Towable segment is comprised of non-motorized products that are generally towed by another vehicle, along with other related manufactured products and services. The Motorhome segment is comprised of products that include a motorized chassis, along with other related manufactured products and services. The Marine segment is comprised of products that include boats, along with manufactured products and services. The Company's segments also include Grand Design towable, Winnebago towable, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine, Barletta marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles. It produces its Towable units in Indiana, its Motorhome units in Iowa and Indiana, and its marine products in Florida and Indiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of recreational powerboats including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. The Company sells its boats under eight brands: Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt. The Company operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Company's Malibu segment includes manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. Its Saltwater Fishing segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats (Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder and Hewes). Its Cobalt segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Company's product portfolio of brands is used for range of recreational boating activities including, among others, water sports such as water skiing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MALIBU BOATS INC

OVERSTOCK.COM INC (OSTK) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Overstock.com, Inc. is an online retailer. The Company, through its online business, offers a range of products, including furniture, decor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, among others. The Company sells its products and services through its Internet Websites, such as www.overstock.com, www.o.co, www.overstock.ca, and www.overstockgovernment.com and through its mobile application. It offers additional products or services, which include businesses advertising products or services on its Website; Marketplace, a service it provide to its partners where they can sell their products through third party sites; International sales through third party logistics providers to certain customers outside the United States; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through which its partners can manage their products, inventory and sales channels, and obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OVERSTOCK.COM INC

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (VIPS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company's segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities in China. Through its flash sales model, the Company sells limited quantities of discounted branded products online for limited periods of time. The Company offers diversified product offerings from over 17,000 domestic and international brands, including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products. The Company offers a range of products and services for consumers through lefeng.com, specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR

LCI INDUSTRIES (LCII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LCI Industries is primarily engaged in supplying, domestically and internationally a range of engineered components for the original equipment manufacturer in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries. The Company's segments include the original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems, and other accessories. The Company operates over 130 manufacturing and distribution facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LCI INDUSTRIES

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

