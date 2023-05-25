Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/25/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ANGI INC (ANGI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers across approximately 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling homes to cleaning and landscaping. The Company's segments include Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International (includes Europe and Canada), and the various businesses within those segments operate under multiple brands, including Angi, HomeAdvisor, Handy, Total Home Roofing, Angi Roofing, MyBuilder, and Travaux.com. Ads and Leads segment provide consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals for home repair and improvement projects. Services segment provides a pre-priced offering service, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms. Roofing segment provides roof replacement and repair services, primarily in Florida. International (includes Europe and Canada) operates international businesses, such as Travaux, MyHammer and Werkspot.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

SEA LTD (ADR) (SE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sea Limited is a consumer Internet company. The Company operates across three business, namely digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services. Its businesses include Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney. Garena's platform offers mobile and personal computer (PC) online games and develops mobile games for theglobal market It offers e-sports and provides access to other entertainment content and social features, such as live streaming of gameplay, user chat and online forums. Shopee's platform is a mobile-centric, social-focused marketplace. It provides users a shopping environment with integrated payment, logistics infrastructure and seller services. SeaMoney provides various payment services and loans to individuals and businesses. It also integrates with third party merchant partners and covers a set of consumption use cases. It operates in locations, such as Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD (LILA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Latin America Ltd is a communications company. The Company delivers communications and entertainment services to its residential and business customers include video, broadband Internet, telephony and mobile services. Its segments are C&W Caribbean and C&W Panama. The Company offers bundles of services, including video, broadband Internet and telephony products in one subscription. It is also focused on leveraging its full-service product suite to deliver fixed-mobile convergence offerings. Its business products and services also include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology (IT) solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. It also operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

IQIYI INC - ADR (IQ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iQIYI, Inc. is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of online entertainment services. The Company mainly provides genuine video content such as movies, television dramas, variety shows and anime through its application platform. Through the platform, the Company mainly provides The Lost Tomb, The Mystic Nine, Burning Ice, Qipa Talk, The Rap of China and other programs for its customers. The Company has built an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao, for fans to follow and interact with celebrities and the entertainment community.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

BILIBILI INC - ADR (BILI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bilibili Inc is a China-based company principally engaged in the Internet and other related businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Mobile Games segment mainly publishes mobile games on its platform for third-party game developers which are free to download and play with Bilibili accounts. The Advertising segment is mainly engaged in display advertising arrangements business. The Live broadcasting and Value-added services (VAS) segment mainly generates revenue from subscription fee of premium membership program, sales of in-channel virtual items and sales of paid content and virtual items on its video, audio and comic platforms. The E-commerce and Others segment mainly engages in the online sales of anime, comics and games (AGG)-related merchandise and offline performance events and activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

