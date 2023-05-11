Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/11/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

BCE INC (BCE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 28% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BCE Inc. is a Canada-based communications company. The Company provides wireless and fiber networks. The Company operates through one segment: Bell Communication and Technology Services (Bell CTS). Bell CTS segment provides a range of communication products and services to consumers, businesses and government customers across Canada. Its wireless products and services include mobile data and voice plans and devices and are available nationally. Its wireline products and services comprise data (including Internet access, Internet protocol television (IPTV), cloud-based services and business solutions), voice, and other communication services and products, which are available to its residential, small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises customers primarily in Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic provinces and Manitoba. This segment includes its wholesale business, which buys and sells local telephone, long-distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

GRUPO TELEVISA SAB (ADR) (TV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 15% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a media company, cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a direct-to-home (DTH) satellite pay television system in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes Advertising, Network Subscription, and Licensing and Syndication. The Sky segment includes DTH broadcast satellite pay television services in Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic. The Cable segment includes the operation of a cable multiple system in the Mexico City metropolitan area; the operation of telecommunication, and the operation of a cable multiple system. The Other Businesses segment includes its domestic operations in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing and publishing distribution. The Company distributes the content it produces through various broadcast channels in Mexico and in approximately 50 other countries.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS INC (GETY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. is a global visual content creator and marketplace company. The Company offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and application programming interfaces (APIs), the Company serves customers and discovers, purchases and shares visual content from photographers and videographers. The Company covers approximately 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage. The Company also maintains photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography. It works with approximately 516,000 contributors and more than 310 content partners to deliver a range of content. Its Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands categorize its content and services into three categories: Creative, Editorial and Other. Gettyimages.com offers premium creative content and editorial coverage.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

TELEFONICA S.A. (ADR) (TEF) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company's services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company's operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Uruguay). These segments are engaged in activities relating to wireline, wireless, cable, data, Internet and television (TV) businesses and other digital services in accordance with each location. It offers a range of mobile and related services and products to personal and business customers. It offers traditional fixed telecommunication services, Internet and broadband multimedia services and data and business-solutions services. It offers a range of digital services, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

WALT DISNEY CO (DIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Walt Disney Company is a worldwide entertainment company. The Company's segments include Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED), and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the Company's global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities. The Company's DMED's lines of business consists of Linear Networks, Direct-to-Consumer and Content Sales/Licensing. The Company's DPEP segment business consists of sale of admissions to theme parks, the sale of food, beverage and merchandise at its theme parks and resorts, sales of cruise vacations, sales and rentals of vacation club properties, royalties from licensing its intellectual properties (IP) for use on consumer goods and the sale of branded merchandise. The Company's Content Sales/Licensing business consist of selling film and episodic television content in the television and subscription video-on-demand (TV/SVOD) and home entertainment markets.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

