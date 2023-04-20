Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/20/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

WPP PLC (ADR) (WPP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WPP plc is a creative transformation organization, offering national and multinational clients a range of communications, experience, commerce and technology services. The Company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations and Specialist Agencies. Its Global Integrated Agencies provide creative services, including advertising, marketing and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. Its media offer includes a range of media planning and buying services, delivered primarily through GroupM, a media investment company. Its Public Relations firms help clients communicate with their stakeholders, from consumers and investors to governments and non-profit organizations. Its Specialist Agencies provide services by region or type. It operates across various countries, such as United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Greater China, Australia, India, France, Canada and others. It also specializes in data-led end-to-end influencer marketing campaigns.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (BATRA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Company's businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The Company operates through two segments. Sirius XM Holdings segment operates two complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-platform. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels and other content, as well as podcasts and infotainment services, in the U.S. on a subscription fee basis. The Pandora and Off-platform business operates a music, comedy and podcast streaming platform. Formula 1 segment is a global motorsports business that holds commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, approximately nine-month long, motor race-based competition.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (FWONA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP (USA) (LGF.A) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium subscription platform. Its segments include Motion Picture, Television Production and Media Networks. The Motion Picture and Television Production segments are referred to as Studio Business. The Motion Picture consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. Television Production segment consists of the development, production and distribution of television productions including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming. The Media Networks include Starz Networks, which consists of premium subscription video services, and STARZPLAY International.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

WIDEOPENWEST INC (WOW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WideOpenWest, Inc. is a broadband provider, which offers a portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video) and digital telephony services to residential customers, and offers a full range of products and services to business customers. It offers its services across 15 markets via hybrid fiber-coax network. Its footprint covers certain suburban areas within the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina and Tennessee. Its broadband networks pass approximately 1.9 million homes and businesses and serves 530,600 customers. The Company offers tiered HSD services to residential customers that include high-speed connections to the Internet using cable modems. It offers a connection up to 1.2 GIG. Its broadband network also supports services to business customers, and it has developed a full suite of products for small, medium and large local enterprises. It offers fiber-based services and office-to-office metro Ethernet services.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

