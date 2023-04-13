Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/13/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

NIPPON TELEGRAPH & TELEPHONE CORP (ADR) (NTTYY) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 51% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp is a provider of fixed and mobile voice related services, regional communications services, long distance and international communications business, data communications business and other business. The Company operates in five segments. Mobile Communications segment conducts mobile voice related services and sale of telecommunications equipment. Regional Communications segment provides fixed voice related services and other services. Long Distance and International Communications segment comprises fixed voice related services and international communications services, solution and other services. Data Communications segment comprises system integration services and network system service. Other segment comprises real estate rentals, financial business, systems development and other services related to research and development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NIPPON TELEGRAPH & TELEPHONE CORP (ADR)

BCE INC (BCE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 28% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BCE Inc. is a Canada-based communications company that provides Bell broadband wireless, Internet, television (TV), media and business communications services. The Company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and enterprise customers, as well as consumer electronics products across Canada. Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, long distance, as well as other communication services and products to its residential, small and medium-sized business and enterprise customers in Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic provinces and Manitoba. Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services and out-of-home advertising services to customers in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BCE INC

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO (SHEN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's Broadband segment provides broadband Internet, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, through fiber optic services under the brand name of Glo Fiber and hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the brand name of Shentel. The Broadband segment also leases dark fiber and provides ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers throughout the entirety of its service area under the brand names of Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale. The Broadband segment also provides voice and data services to customers in Virginia's Shenandoah County. Its Tower segment owns over 220 macro cell towers and leases colocation space on the towers to wireless communications providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO

GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS INC (GETY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. is a global visual content creator and marketplace company. The Company offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and application programming interfaces (APIs), the Company serves customers and discovers, purchases and shares visual content from photographers and videographers. The Company covers approximately 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage. The Company also maintains photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography. It works with approximately 516,000 contributors and more than 310 content partners to deliver a range of content. Its Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands categorize its content and services into three categories: Creative, Editorial and Other. Gettyimages.com offers premium creative content and editorial coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS INC

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP (EVC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Entravision Communications Corporation is an advertising solutions, media and technology company. The Company operates through three segments: digital, television and audio. Its digital segment, whose operations are primarily located in Latin America, Europe, the United States, Asia and Africa, reaches aglobal market with a focus on advertisers in emerging economies that wish to advertise on digital platforms owned and operated primarily by global media companies. The Company's television segment owns and/or operates approximately 49 primary television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Washington, D.C. Its audio segment owns and operates approximately 45 radio stations, including 37 FM and 8 AM located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Its digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

