Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/6/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

IHEARTMEDIA INC (IHRT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iHeartMedia, Inc. is an audio media company. The Company operates through two sectors: the music collection sector and the companionship sector. The Company operates through three segments: the Multiplatform Group, the Digital Audio Group and the Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment provides media and entertainment services through broadcast delivery and also includes the Company's events and national syndication businesses. The Digital Audio Group segment provides media and entertainment services through digital delivery. The Audio & Media Services Group segment provides other audio and media services, including the Company's media representation business (Katz Media) and its provider of scheduling and broadcast software (RCS). Its iHeartRadio services are available across more than 250 platforms and over 2,000 devices, including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of IHEARTMEDIA INC

IHRT Guru Analysis

IHRT Fundamental Analysis

SEA LTD (ADR) (SE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sea Limited is a consumer Internet company. The Company operates through three segments: Digital entertainment, E-commerce, and Digital financial services. The Digital entertainment segment includes Garena, which offers mobile and personal computer (PC) online games and develops mobile games for theglobal market Garena also promotes eSports. The E-commerce segment includes the Shopee platform, which is a mobile-centric, social-focused marketplace. It provides users with a convenient and safe shopping environment with integrated payment, logistics infrastructure and comprehensive sales services. Products from manufacturers and third parties are also purchased and sold directly to buyers on the Shopee platform. The Digital financial services segment includes SeaMoney, which provides a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses. In addition, SeaMoney also integrates with third-party merchant partners and covers a set of consumption use cases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SEA LTD (ADR)

SE Guru Analysis

SE Fundamental Analysis

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA (SPOT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spotify Technology SA a Luxembourg-based company, which offers digital music-streaming services. The Company enables users to discover new releases, which includes the latest singles and albums; playlists, which includes ready-made playlists put together by music fans and experts, and over millions of songs so that users can play their favorites, discover new tracks and build a personalized collection. Its users can either select Spotify Free, which includes only shuffle play or Spotify Premium, which encompasses a range of features, such as shuffle play, advertisement free, unlimited skips, listen offline, play any track and audio. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, including Spotify LTD and is present in over 20 countries. Its service offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA

SPOT Guru Analysis

SPOT Fundamental Analysis

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC (TTWO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops, operates and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series XS; and Nintendo's Switch, as well as personal computers (PC), and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. The Company delivers its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company is focused on publishing a select number of titles based on internally owned and developed intellectual properties. In addition, the Company selectively develops titles based on licensed properties, including sports leagues, and also publishes externally developed titles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC

TTWO Guru Analysis

TTWO Fundamental Analysis

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC (LYV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is a live entertainment ticketing, sales, and marketing company. The Company is a producer of live music concerts. The Company operates through three segments: Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising. Concerts segment principally involves in the global promotion of live music events in the Company's owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues. Ticketing segment is primarily an agency business that sells tickets for events on behalf of its clients and retains a portion of the service charge as its fee. Sponsorship & Advertising segment employs a sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of strategic, international, national and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through its concert, festival, venue and ticketing assets, including advertising on its websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC

LYV Guru Analysis

LYV Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.