Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/25/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

JOHN WILEY & SONS INC (WLY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is engaged in scientific research and career-connected education. The Company' segments include Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides peer-reviewed scientific, technical, and medical (STM) publishing, content platforms, and related services to academic, corporate, and government customers, academic societies, and individual researchers. The Academic & Professional Learning segment provides education publishing and professional learning content and courseware, training, and learning services, to students, professionals, and corporations. The Education Services segment provides university services (online program management (OPM) services) for academic institutions and talent development services, including placement and training for professionals and businesses. The Company has operations in Russia consisting primarily of technology development resources.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QUINSTREET INC (QNST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QuinStreet, Inc. is a digital performance marketing product and media company. The Company's approach to performance marketing technologies allows clients to engage intent digital media or traffic from a range of device types (mobile, desktop and tablet), in multiple formats or types of media (search engines, large and small media properties or Websites, e-mail), and in a range of cost-per-action (CPA) forms. These forms of contact are the primary products, which the Company sells to its clients, and include qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications and customers. The Company focuses on customer acquisition for clients in markets or verticals, including financial services, education, business-to-business technology and home services. The Company, to deliver leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications and customers to its clients, owns or accesses targeted media through business arrangements. The Company has operations in North America, Brazil and India.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Manchester United plc and its subsidiaries are a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. It generates revenue from multiple sources, including Commercial, Broadcasting and Matchday. Within the Commercial revenue sector, it monetizes its global brand via two revenue streams: sponsorship and retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing. The Company benefits from the distribution of live football content directly from the revenue it receives and indirectly through increased global exposure for its commercial partners. Its broadcasting revenue is derived from the television rights relating to the Premier League, UEFA club competitions and other competitions. In addition, its wholly owned global television channel, MUTV, delivers Manchester United programming to territories around the world. It operates Old Trafford, a football club stadium with 74,240 seats, inclusive of accessible platforms accommodating 556 disabled supporters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

GOGO INC (GOGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gogo Inc. is a provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The Company offers a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. It offers its customers a suite of integrated equipment, network and Internet connectivity products and services, as well as global support capabilities. It offers products and services through a portfolio consisting of its in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, engineering, design and development services and production operations functions. The Company has developed three families of ATG antennas, all of which act in pairs and are mounted on the belly of the aircraft. The Company deploys omni-directional antennas and dual directional antennas, both of which support customers utilizing its 3G and 4G networks. The Company provides a range of in-flight services for passengers, flight and cabin crews and for aviation partners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ROBLOX CORP (RBLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roblox Corporation is a technology company. The Company operates a human co-experience platform or Roblox Platform, where users interact with each other to explore and develop, user-generated and 3D experiences. The Company operates the Roblox Platform as live services that allow users to play and socialize with others for free. Its platform is powered by user-generated content that draws inspiration from gaming, entertainment, social media and even toys. Upon signing up for Roblox, a user personalizes their Roblox identity, or avatar. Users are then free to immerse themselves in experiences on Roblox and can acquire experience-specific enhancements or avatar items in the Company's avatar marketplace using the virtual currency (Robux). Any user can be a developer or creator on the Company's platform using Roblox's studio of software tools. Users can purchase Robux, as one-time purchases or through monthly subscriptions through mobile payments, credit cards, or prepaid cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

