Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/18/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC (SBGI) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 59% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a national reach, which is focused on providing content on its local television stations, digital platforms, regional and national sports networks. Its segments include Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment is comprised of its television stations, which are owned and/or operated by its subsidiary, Sinclair Television Group, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. Local Sports segment is comprised of its regional sports networks, which are owned and operated by its subsidiary, Diamond Sports Group, LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The content, distributed through its broadcast platform and third-party platforms includes programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, college and professional sports and other original programming produced by it. It owns digital media products that are complementary to its portfolio of television station-related digital properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC

PEARSON PLC (ADR) (PSO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pearson PLC is a learning company. The Company's divisions include Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills and Higher Education. Its Virtual Learning division offers online learning for every age and stage of education. It offers digital and blended English solutions to educational institutions in approximately 163 countries around the world, as well as the flagship Pearson Test of English. Its digital and blended English solutions are used in academic institutions and private language schools across the world. It combines engaging courseware, teacher support and assessment with its assessment brand, The Pearson Test of English (PTE). It focuses on serving the committed learner. It is a strategic solutions provider for workforce skills. It is also focused on producing higher education digital learning materials in North America. Its products include Connections Academy, Credly, Faethm, Mondly by Pearson, Pearson, PTE and Pearson VUE.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of PEARSON PLC (ADR)

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP (USM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Cellular Corporation (UScellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunications services. UScellular provides advanced wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers. UScellular offers a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions and software applications across the categories of monitor and control, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and custom end-to-end IoT solutions. It offers a range of devices such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices. In addition, it also offers a range of accessories, including wireless essentials such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, memory cards and consumer electronics and networking products. UScellular offers services that enable customers to replace or repair their devices, including the Device Protection+ program, which provides as soon as next-day delivery of a replacement device for damaged, lost, and stolen devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP

MARCUS CORP (MCS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Marcus Corporation is focused on the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Company operates two segments: movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The Company's theatre operations include approximately 85 movie theatres with 1,064 screens throughout 17 states (Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia). It also operates a family entertainment center, Funset Boulevard. The Company's hotels and resorts operations include seven wholly owned and operated hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Nebraska. It also manages nine hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in Wisconsin, California, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. The Company manages approximately 4,900 hotel and resort rooms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of MARCUS CORP

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS INC (TDS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a diversified telecommunications company. It provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, video, and voice, and hosted and managed services through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Its segments include UScellular and TDS Telecom. The TDS segment provides wireless telecommunications services. UScellular segment offers a range of devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and Internet of things (IoT) devices. In addition, UScellular also offers a range of accessories, including wireless essentials such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, memory cards and consumer electronics such as audio, home automation and networking products. TDS Telecom owns, operates and invests in communications services in a mix of rural and suburban communities throughout the United States. Its TDS Telecom provides a range of broadband, video, and voice communications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

