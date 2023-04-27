Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/27/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ANTERIX INC (ATEX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anterix Inc. is a wireless communications company, which is focused on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable its targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. The Company holds a licensed spectrum in the 900-megahertz (MHz) band (896-901/935-940 MHz) with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. The Company is focused on providing transformative broadband solutions for critical infrastructure industries and enterprises, including communications platforms. It owns licenses of the 399 channels in the 900 MHz band in approximately 20 metropolitan market areas in the United States. The Company is positioned to enable the private Long-Term Evolution (LTE) broadband solutions that support customer-controlled operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

