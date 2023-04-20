Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/20/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ALTICE USA INC (ATUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altice USA, Inc. is a holding company. The Company through Altice Europe, is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company operates its services through two brands: Optimum, which is in the New York metropolitan area, and Suddenlink, principally in markets in the south-central United States. It delivers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to its residential and business customers. The Company provides enterprise-grade fiber connectivity, bandwidth and managed services to enterprise customers, and provides advertising time and services to advertisers. It also provides services in approximately 21 states through a fiber-rich hybrid-fiber coaxial (HFC) broadband network and a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. It offers news programming and content, and advertising services. It also offers Altice Mobile, its full-service mobile offering to consumers. Its broadband services provides online multi-player video games and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ALTICE USA INC

PEARSON PLC (ADR) (PSO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pearson PLC is a learning company. The Company's divisions include Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills and Higher Education. Its Virtual Learning division offers online learning for every age and stage of education. It offers digital and blended English solutions to educational institutions in approximately 163 countries around the world, as well as the flagship Pearson Test of English. Its digital and blended English solutions are used in academic institutions and private language schools across the world. It combines engaging courseware, teacher support and assessment with its assessment brand, The Pearson Test of English (PTE). It focuses on serving the committed learner. It is a strategic solutions provider for workforce skills. It is also focused on producing higher education digital learning materials in North America. Its products include Connections Academy, Credly, Faethm, Mondly by Pearson, Pearson, PTE and Pearson VUE.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of PEARSON PLC (ADR)

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP (USM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Cellular Corporation (UScellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunications services. UScellular provides advanced wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers. UScellular offers a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions and software applications across the categories of monitor and control, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and custom end-to-end IoT solutions. It offers a range of devices such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices. In addition, it also offers a range of accessories, including wireless essentials such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, memory cards and consumer electronics and networking products. UScellular offers services that enable customers to replace or repair their devices, including the Device Protection+ program, which provides as soon as next-day delivery of a replacement device for damaged, lost, and stolen devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP

MARCUS CORP (MCS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Marcus Corporation is focused on the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Company operates two segments: movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The Company's theatre operations include approximately 85 movie theatres with 1,064 screens throughout 17 states (Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia). It also operates a family entertainment center, Funset Boulevard. The Company's hotels and resorts operations include seven wholly owned and operated hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Nebraska. It also manages nine hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in Wisconsin, California, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. The Company manages approximately 4,900 hotel and resort rooms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of MARCUS CORP

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA (USA) (TIGO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Millicom International Cellular SA is a Luxembourg-based international digital telecommunications and media company. The Company provides a wide range of fixed line and mobile communications services, cable and satellite television, mobile financial services and local content, such as music and sports, to both private and business customers. It offers digital services and products through the business brands TIGO which includes TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. The segments include Latin America, which focuses on mobile and cable services; and Africa, which covers mobile services with a focus on business-to-business customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA (USA)

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

