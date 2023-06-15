Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/15/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CARS.COM INC (CARS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cars.com Inc. is an automotive marketplace platform that provides a set of digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. The Company enables shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. It enables dealers and automotive manufacturers (OEMs), with technical solutions and data-driven intelligence, to reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, acquire vehicles, provide financing tools with online loan screening and approvals, increase inventory turn and operating efficiency. Through its marketplace product the Company sells marketplace subscription advertising to dealer customers, which allow its dealer customers to showcase their available new and used vehicle inventory to its audience of in-market car shoppers. Through social media platforms it sells cars by launching multiple solutions for both dealers and OEMs to connect with in-market car shoppers on social media platforms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PEARSON PLC (ADR) (PSO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pearson PLC is a learning company. The Company's divisions include Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills and Higher Education. Its Virtual Learning division offers online learning for every age and stage of education. It offers digital and blended English solutions to educational institutions in approximately 163 countries around the world, as well as the flagship Pearson Test of English. Its digital and blended English solutions are used in academic institutions and private language schools across the world. It combines engaging courseware, teacher support and assessment with its assessment brand, The Pearson Test of English (PTE). It focuses on serving the committed learner. It is a strategic solutions provider for workforce skills. It is also focused on producing higher education digital learning materials in North America. Its products include Connections Academy, Credly, Faethm, Mondly by Pearson, Pearson, PTE and Pearson VUE.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG (ADR) (DTEGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based company that provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company's operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Austria, Albania, Macedonia and Montenegro; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions; Group Development, comprising the entities T-Mobile Netherlands and Deutsche Funkturm (DFMG) and its equity investment in Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

IMAX CORP (USA) (IMAX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IMAX Corporation (IMAX) provides a technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its software, theater architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers an end-to-end solution to create content experiences. The Company operates in two segments: Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. Its Content Solutions segment includes the digital remastering of films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network. This segment also offers distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with artists and creators, as well as film post-production services. Its Technology Products and Services segment is engaged in the sale or lease of IMAX Systems, as well as in the maintenance of IMAX Systems. This segment also offers certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts, and 3D glasses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

WPP PLC (ADR) (WPP) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WPP plc is a creative transformation organization, offering national and multinational clients a range of communications, experience, commerce, and technology services. The Company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations and Specialist Agencies. Its Global Integrated Agencies provide creative services, including advertising, marketing and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. Its media offer includes a range of media planning and buying services, delivered primarily through GroupM, a media investment company. Its Public Relations firms help clients communicate with their stakeholders, from consumers and investors to governments and non-profit organizations. Its Specialist Agencies provide services by region or type. The Company also provides sonic branding. It operates across various countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greater China, Australia, India, France, Canada, Belgium, and Japan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

