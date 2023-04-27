Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/27/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

GOGO INC (GOGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 35% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gogo Inc. is a provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The Company offers a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. It offers its customers a suite of integrated equipment, network and Internet connectivity products and services, as well as global support capabilities. It offers products and services through a portfolio consisting of its in-flight systems, in-flight services, aviation partner support, engineering, design and development services and production operations functions. The Company has developed three families of ATG antennas, all of which act in pairs and are mounted on the belly of the aircraft. The Company deploys omni-directional antennas and dual directional antennas, both of which support customers utilizing its 3G and 4G networks. The Company provides a range of in-flight services for passengers, flight and cabin crews and for aviation partners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GENIUS SPORTS LTD (GENI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genius Sports Limited is a provider of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports wagering and sports media industries. Its offerings include Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. It builds and supplies technology and services that allow sports leagues to collect, analyze and monetize their data with added tools to deepen fan engagement. It also offers sports leagues with bespoke monitoring technology and education services to help protect their competitions and athletes from the threats of match fixing and betting-related corruption. It offers official data, outsourced bookmaking, trading/risk management services and live audio-visual game content that is derived from its streaming partnerships with sports leagues. It builds and supplies technology, services and data that enable sportsbooks, sports organizations, and other brands to target, acquire and retain sports fans as their customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

RUMBLE INC (RUM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 15% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rumble Inc. is a full-service video technology provider. The Company offers customizable video players, original content videos, and a library of advertisements for use with its video players. Its video sharing platform is designed to help content creators manage, distribute, and monetize their content by connecting them with brands, publishers, and directly to their subscribers and followers. It has two core businesses: Video and Cloud. Its video business consists of three core products: Rumble, Locals and RAC. Rumble is a free-to-use video sharing platform where users can watch, share, like, comment, and upload videos. Locals is a platform on which users can purchase subscriptions to access exclusive content in creator communities. RAC is an advertising marketplace designed to facilitate transactions for advertisers seeking to advertise on its platforms. In addition to its video business, it is also developing Rumble Cloud, a new infrastructure as a service (IaaS) business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL

AST SPACEMOBILE INC (ASTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 15% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ast Spacemobile Inc, formerly New Providence Acquisition Corp, is engaged in building the space-based cellular broadband network accessible by standard mobile phones. The Company's service offering is backed by an Internet Protocol (IP) portfolio and addresses global mobile wireless services market. The Company's services eliminate connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and bring cellular broadband to population who remain unconnected. It collaborates with mobile network operators and wireless infrastructure companies, including Vodafone Group (Vodafone), Rakuten and American Tower.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

IHEARTMEDIA INC (IHRT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 15% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iHeartMedia, Inc. is an audio media company. The Company operates through two sectors: the music collection sector and the companionship sector. The Company operates through three segments: the Multiplatform Group, the Digital Audio Group and the Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment provides media and entertainment services through broadcast delivery and also includes the Company's events and national syndication businesses. The Digital Audio Group segment provides media and entertainment services through digital delivery. The Audio & Media Services Group segment provides other audio and media services, including the Company's media representation business (Katz Media) and its provider of scheduling and broadcast software (RCS). Its iHeartRadio services are available across more than 250 platforms and over 2,000 devices, including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

