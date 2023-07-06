Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/6/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

THRYV HOLDINGS INC (THRY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thryv Holdings, Inc. is a provider of print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and software as a service (SaaS) end-to-end customer experience tool. The Company operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The Thryv U.S. Marketing Services segment offers print marketing solutions through its owned and operated Print Yellow Pages; digital marketing solutions through its proprietary Internet Yellow Pages, and search engine marketing solutions. The Thryv U.S. SaaS segment is comprised of Thryv, Hub By Thryv, Marketing Center, Thryv Add-ons, and ThryvPay. The Thryv International Marketing Services segment provides other digital media solutions, which include online display and social advertising, and online presence and video services. The Thryv International SaaS segment includes Thryv, Hub By Thryv, Thryv Add-ons and Thryv Pay.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of THRYV HOLDINGS INC

THRY Guru Analysis

THRY Fundamental Analysis

WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC (WBD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. is a global media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Studios, Networks, and DTC. The Studios segment consists of the production and release of feature films for initial exhibition in theaters, production, and initial licensing of television programs to third parties. It also includes networks/DTC services, distribution of its films and television programs to various third party and internal television and streaming services, distribution through the home entertainment market (physical and digital), related consumer products and themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming. The Networks segment primarily consists of its domestic and international television networks. The DTC segment primarily consists of its premium pay-TV and streaming services. The Company's brands and franchises include Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, discovery+, and CNN.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC

WBD Guru Analysis

WBD Fundamental Analysis

HELLO GROUP INC (ADR) (MOMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hello Group Inc, formerly Momo Inc, is a China-based online social and entertainment company. The Company operates in three segments. Momo segment and Tantan segment mainly provide live video service, value-added services including membership subscription and virtual gift service, and mobile marketing services including advertising and marketing solutions. QOOL segment provides music service revenues, film distribution service and film promotion service. The Company also operates other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from its users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of HELLO GROUP INC (ADR)

MOMO Guru Analysis

MOMO Fundamental Analysis

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP (LBRDA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Broadband Corporation operates and owns interests in a range of communications businesses. The Company holds an interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and its subsidiaries GCI Holdings, LLC (GCI Holdings). Its segments include GCI Holdings and Charter. Its GCI Holdings segment provides a range of data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It serves urban and rural Alaska utilizing a combination of fiber, microwave, and satellite technologies. Its statewide wireless network provides fifth generation (5G) data service, 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) voice and data service, evolution data only (EVDO), 3G UMTS/HSPA+, 2G CDMA, and 2G GSM/EDGE service. Charter segment provides cable services in the United States, and offers a variety of entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP

LBRDA Guru Analysis

LBRDA Fundamental Analysis

GRUPO TELEVISA SAB (ADR) (TV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a media company, cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a direct-to-home (DTH) satellite pay television system in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes Advertising, Network Subscription, and Licensing and Syndication. The Sky segment includes DTH broadcast satellite pay television services in Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic. The Cable segment includes the operation of a cable multiple system in the Mexico City metropolitan area; the operation of telecommunication, and the operation of a cable multiple system. The Other Businesses segment includes its domestic operations in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing and publishing distribution. The Company distributes the content it produces through various broadcast channels in Mexico and in approximately 50 other countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO TELEVISA SAB (ADR)

TV Guru Analysis

TV Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.