Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/8/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

THRYV HOLDINGS INC (THRY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thryv Holdings, Inc. is a provider of print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and software as a service (SaaS) end-to-end customer experience tool. The Company operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The Thryv U.S. Marketing Services segment offers print marketing solutions through its owned and operated Print Yellow Pages; digital marketing solutions through its proprietary Internet Yellow Pages, and search engine marketing solutions. The Thryv U.S. SaaS segment is comprised of Thryv, Hub By Thryv, Marketing Center, Thryv Add-ons, and ThryvPay. The Thryv International Marketing Services segment provides other digital media solutions, which include online display and social advertising, and online presence and video services. The Thryv International SaaS segment includes Thryv, Hub By Thryv, Thryv Add-ons and Thryv Pay.

IHEARTMEDIA INC (IHRT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iHeartMedia, Inc. is an audio media company. The Company operates through two sectors: the music collection sector and the companionship sector. The Company operates through three segments: the Multiplatform Group, the Digital Audio Group and the Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment provides media and entertainment services through broadcast delivery and also includes the Company's events and national syndication businesses. The Digital Audio Group segment provides media and entertainment services through digital delivery. The Audio & Media Services Group segment provides other audio and media services, including the Company's media representation business (Katz Media) and its provider of scheduling and broadcast software (RCS). Its iHeartRadio services are available across more than 250 platforms and over 2,000 devices, including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.

HELLO GROUP INC (ADR) (MOMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hello Group Inc, formerly Momo Inc, is a China-based online social and entertainment company. The Company operates in three segments. Momo segment and Tantan segment mainly provide live video service, value-added services including membership subscription and virtual gift service, and mobile marketing services including advertising and marketing solutions. QOOL segment provides music service revenues, film distribution service and film promotion service. The Company also operates other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from its users.

NASPERS LIMITED (ADR) (NPSNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Naspers Limited is a global consumer Internet company. The Company's segments include Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, and Edtech. The Company invests in Skillsoft, GoodHabitz, Udemy, Codecademy, Eruditus, Platzi, eduMe, SoloLearn, Brainly, GoStudent and BYJU'S. The Company also includes Takealot. com, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, AutoTrader, Property24 and PayU. The Company has its presence in areas, such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe and the United States, with market investments in Egypt and Bangladesh. The Company operates in approximately 27 provinces in Indonesia.

ROKU INC (ROKU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roku, Inc. is a television (TV) streaming platform in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company is engaged in the sale of digital advertising and related services, including demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. It has two segments: Platform and Devices. Platform segment sells digital advertising to advertisers directly or through advertising agencies and to content publishers for their media and entertainment promotions via various campaign tools. Devices segment sells the majority of its devices in the United States through retailers and distributors, as well as through the Company's Website. Devices revenue primarily consists of hardware, embedded software, and unspecified upgrades and updates on a when and if-available basis.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

