Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/25/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA (SPOT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spotify Technology SA a Luxembourg-based company, which offers digital music-streaming services. The Company enables users to discover new releases, which includes the latest singles and albums; playlists, which includes ready-made playlists put together by music fans and experts, and over millions of songs so that users can play their favorites, discover new tracks and build a personalized collection. Its users can either select Spotify Free, which includes only shuffle play or Spotify Premium, which encompasses a range of features, such as shuffle play, advertisement free, unlimited skips, listen offline, play any track and audio. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, including Spotify LTD and is present in over 20 countries. Its service offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC (TTWO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops, operates and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series XS; and Nintendo's Switch, as well as personal computers (PC), and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. The Company delivers its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company is focused on publishing a select number of titles based on internally owned and developed intellectual properties. In addition, the Company selectively develops titles based on licensed properties, including sports leagues, and also publishes externally developed titles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

