Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/15/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (BATRA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Company's businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The Company operates through two segments. Sirius XM Holdings segment operates two complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-platform. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels and other content, as well as podcasts and infotainment services, in the U.S. on a subscription fee basis. The Pandora and Off-platform business operates a music, comedy and podcast streaming platform. Formula 1 segment is a global motorsports business that holds commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, approximately nine-month long, motor race-based competition.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (FWONA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP (USA) (LGF.A) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium subscription platform. Its segments include Motion Picture, Television Production and Media Networks. The Motion Picture and Television Production segments are referred to as Studio Business. Its Motion Picture segment consists of the development and production of feature films, acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights, North American theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired, and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. Television Production segment consists of the development, production and worldwide distribution of television productions including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming. The Media Networks segment consists of product lines, including Starz Networks and LIONSGATE+.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SNAP INC (SNAP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snap Inc. is a technology company. The Company's flagship product, Snapchat, is a visual messaging application that enhances relationships with friends, family, and the world. Snapchat is its core mobile device application and contains five distinct tabs, complemented by additional tools that function outside of the application. Snapchatters can interact with all five, or a subset of those five tabs. Additionally, the Company offers Snapchat+, its subscription product that provides subscribers access to exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. Snapchat+ offers a range of features from allowing Snapchatters to customize the look and feel of their application, to giving special insights into their friendships. It also offers Snapchat for Web, a browser-based product that brings Snapchats calling and messaging capabilities to the Web. Its advertising products include AR Ads, AR Lenses and Snap Ads. Snap Ads include Single Image or Video Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

WIDEOPENWEST INC (WOW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WideOpenWest, Inc. is a broadband provider, which offers a portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video) and digital telephony services to residential customers, and offers a full range of products and services to business customers. It offers its services across 15 markets via hybrid fiber-coax network. Its footprint covers certain suburban areas within the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina and Tennessee. Its broadband networks pass approximately 1.9 million homes and businesses and serves 530,600 customers. The Company offers tiered HSD services to residential customers that include high-speed connections to the Internet using cable modems. It offers a connection up to 1.2 GIG. Its broadband network also supports services to business customers, and it has developed a full suite of products for small, medium and large local enterprises. It offers fiber-based services and office-to-office metro Ethernet services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

