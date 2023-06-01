Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/1/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MEDIAALPHA INC (MAX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MediaAlpha, Inc. is an online customer acquisition channel in property and casualty (P&C) insurance, health insurance and life insurance. The Company's technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together through a real-time, programmatic, and transparent ecosystem. Its platform is a set of predictive analytics algorithms, which incorporates various variables to generate conversion probabilities for each consumer. The Company's platform allows buyers to fully integrate first-party consumer data to enhance targeting parameters, bidding granularity and conversion tracking. Its search and conversion datasets enable automated, algorithmic customer acquisition optimizations. The Company's search and conversion datasets enable automated, algorithmic customer acquisition optimizations. It offers a self-service model, which enables its partners to directly manage the buying and selling process independently.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ROBLOX CORP (RBLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roblox Corporation is a technology company. The Company operates a human co-experience platform or Roblox Platform, where users interact with each other to explore and develop, user-generated and 3D experiences. The Company operates the Roblox Platform as live services that allow users to play and socialize with others for free. Its platform is powered by user-generated content that draws inspiration from gaming, entertainment, social media and even toys. Upon signing up for Roblox, a user personalizes their Roblox identity, or avatar. Users are then free to immerse themselves in experiences on Roblox and can acquire experience-specific enhancements or avatar items in the Company's avatar marketplace using the virtual currency (Robux). Any user can be a developer or creator on the Company's platform using Roblox's studio of software tools. Users can purchase Robux, as one-time purchases or through monthly subscriptions through mobile payments, credit cards, or prepaid cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SEA LTD (ADR) (SE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sea Limited is a consumer Internet company. The Company operates through three segments: Digital entertainment, E-commerce, and Digital financial services. The Digital entertainment segment includes Garena, which offers mobile and personal computer (PC) online games and develops mobile games for theglobal market Garena also promotes eSports. The E-commerce segment includes the Shopee platform, which is a mobile-centric, social-focused marketplace. It provides users with a convenient and safe shopping environment with integrated payment, logistics infrastructure and comprehensive sales services. Products from manufacturers and third parties are also purchased and sold directly to buyers on the Shopee platform. The Digital financial services segment includes SeaMoney, which provides a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses. In addition, SeaMoney also integrates with third-party merchant partners and covers a set of consumption use cases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

