Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/25/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMC Networks Inc. is a global entertainment company. The Company distributes its content to audiences globally on a range of distribution platforms, including linear networks and subscription streaming services, as well as through licensing arrangements. Its segments include Domestic Operations and International and Other. Its Domestic Operations segment includes its programming services and AMC Broadcasting & Technology. Its programming services consist of its five national programming networks, its global streaming services, its AMC Studios operations, and IFC Films. Its national programming networks are AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV. Its global streaming services consist of Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE, AMC+ and other streaming initiatives. Its International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International, its international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels around the world, and production services business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

RUMBLE INC (RUM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rumble Inc. is a full-service video technology provider. The Company offers customizable video players, original content videos, and a library of advertisements for use with its video players. Its video sharing platform is designed to help content creators manage, distribute, and monetize their content by connecting them with brands, publishers, and directly to their subscribers and followers. It has two core businesses: Video and Cloud. Its video business consists of three core products: Rumble, Locals and RAC. Rumble is a free-to-use video sharing platform where users can watch, share, like, comment, and upload videos. Locals is a platform on which users can purchase subscriptions to access exclusive content in creator communities. RAC is an advertising marketplace designed to facilitate transactions for advertisers seeking to advertise on its platforms. In addition to its video business, it is also developing Rumble Cloud, a new infrastructure as a service (IaaS) business.

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC (CCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is an out-of-home advertising company. The Company provides customized advertising solutions through its asset portfolio of roadside billboards, urban street furniture, airport advertising displays and other displays. The Company operates through four segments: America, Airports, Europe-North and Europe-South. The America segment consists of operations in the United States excluding airports. The Airports segment provides advertising opportunities around and within United States and Caribbean airports. The Europe-North segment consists of operations in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe. The Europe-South segment consists of operations in France, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy. The Company generally outsources the design and manufacturing of advertising structures to third parties. It also has operations in Latin America, including in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and in Singapore.

ANTERIX INC (ATEX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anterix Inc. is a wireless communications company, which is focused on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable its targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. The Company holds a licensed spectrum in the 900-megahertz (MHz) band (896-901/935-940 MHz) with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. The Company is focused on providing transformative broadband solutions for critical infrastructure industries and enterprises, including communications platforms. It owns licenses of the 399 channels in the 900 MHz band in approximately 20 metropolitan market areas in the United States. The Company is positioned to enable the private Long-Term Evolution (LTE) broadband solutions that support customer-controlled operations.

EVENTBRITE INC (EB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eventbrite, Inc. is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators. Its Eventbrite Platform provides services that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether its an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. It leverages technology to connect event creators and attendees through live experiences. Its platform consists of the Eventbrite Platform, its event creators and its technology. It offers pricing packages based on the features required, service level desired and budget who come to its platform. The Eventbrite platform enables creators of free and paid events. Creators of free events use Company's ticketing features for free, and it charge creators of paid events on a per-ticket basis when an attendee purchases a ticket for an event.

