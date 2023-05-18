Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/18/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in three business segments: Media, Studios and Theme Parks. Its Cable Communications segment consists of the operations of comcast cable, which provides broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services under the XFINITY brand. Its Media segment consists of television and streaming platforms, including national, regional, and international cable networks. Its Studios segment consists of film and television studio production and distribution operations. Its Theme Parks segment consists of its Universal theme parks. The Sky segment includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, broadband, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COMCAST CORPORATION

WALT DISNEY CO (DIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Walt Disney Company is a worldwide entertainment company. The Company's segments include Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED), and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the Company's global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities. The Company's DMED's lines of business consists of Linear Networks, Direct-to-Consumer and Content Sales/Licensing. The Company's DPEP segment business consists of sale of admissions to theme parks, the sale of food, beverage and merchandise at its theme parks and resorts, sales of cruise vacations, sales and rentals of vacation club properties, royalties from licensing its intellectual properties (IP) for use on consumer goods and the sale of branded merchandise. The Company's Content Sales/Licensing business consist of selling film and episodic television content in the television and subscription video-on-demand (TV/SVOD) and home entertainment markets.

Detailed Analysis of WALT DISNEY CO

IMAX CORP (USA) (IMAX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is a global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its software, theater architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers an end-to-end solution to create content experiences. The Company operates in two segments: Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. Its Content Solutions segment includes the digital remastering of films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network. This segment also offers distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with artists and creators, as well as film post-production services. Its Technology Products and Services segment is engaged in the sale or lease of IMAX Systems, as well as in the maintenance of IMAX Systems. This segment also offers certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts, and 3D glasses.

Detailed Analysis of IMAX CORP (USA)

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (BATRA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Company's businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The Company operates through two segments. Sirius XM Holdings segment operates two complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-platform. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels and other content, as well as podcasts and infotainment services, in the U.S. on a subscription fee basis. The Pandora and Off-platform business operates a music, comedy and podcast streaming platform. Formula 1 segment is a global motorsports business that holds commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, approximately nine-month long, motor race-based competition.

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY MEDIA CORP

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (FWONA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY MEDIA CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

