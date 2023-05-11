Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/11/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

THRYV HOLDINGS INC (THRY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thryv Holdings, Inc. is a provider of print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and software as a service (SaaS) end-to-end customer experience tool. The Company operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The Thryv U.S. Marketing Services segment offers print marketing solutions through its owned and operated Print Yellow Pages; digital marketing solutions through its proprietary Internet Yellow Pages, and search engine marketing solutions. The Thryv U.S. SaaS segment is comprised of Thryv, Hub By Thryv, Marketing Center, Thryv Add-ons, and ThryvPay. The Thryv International Marketing Services segment provides other digital media solutions, which include online display and social advertising, and online presence and video services. The Thryv International SaaS segment includes Thryv, Hub By Thryv, Thryv Add-ons and Thryv Pay.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of THRYV HOLDINGS INC

E W SCRIPPS CO (SSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 30% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The E.W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in local and national media brands. The Company's segments include Local Media, Scripps Networks and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of approximately 61 local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. Its television (TV) station group includes approximately 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and four FOX affiliates. It also has approximately 12 CW affiliates-four on full power stations and eight on multicast, five independent stations and 10 additional low power stations. The Scripps Networks segment is comprised of approximately nine national television networks, including ION, Bounce, Court TV, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff, Scripps News and TrueReal. The networks reach nearly every United States television home through free over-the-air (OTA) broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV and digital distribution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of E W SCRIPPS CO

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology. The Company delivers the digital advertising. ecosystem, providing brands, agencies and publishers with a holistic ability to identify and reach their customers across all channels with high-impact creative units that are orchestrated by its proprietary Intelligent Hub (iHUB), which offers cross-sell. Perion Network Ltd operates in three main pillars of digital advertising: ad search, social media, and display ,video or CTV. Another aspect of Perion's technological solutions, is SORT technology. SORT alternative technology is a machine learning model that analyzes millions of data combinations to create cookieless targeting groups consisting of people who think and react to ads like one another.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PERION NETWORK LTD

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (LSXMA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Company's businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The Company operates through two segments. Sirius XM Holdings segment operates two complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-platform. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels and other content, as well as podcasts and infotainment services, in the U.S. on a subscription fee basis. The Pandora and Off-platform business operates a music, comedy and podcast streaming platform. Formula 1 segment is a global motorsports business that holds commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, approximately nine-month long, motor race-based competition.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY MEDIA CORP

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in three business segments: Media, Studios and Theme Parks. Its Cable Communications segment consists of the operations of comcast cable, which provides broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services under the XFINITY brand. Its Media segment consists of television and streaming platforms, including national, regional, and international cable networks. Its Studios segment consists of film and television studio production and distribution operations. Its Theme Parks segment consists of its Universal theme parks. The Sky segment includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, broadband, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COMCAST CORPORATION

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

