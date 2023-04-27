Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/27/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in three business segments: Media, Studios and Theme Parks. Its Cable Communications segment consists of the operations of comcast cable, which provides broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services under the XFINITY brand. Its Media segment consists of television and streaming platforms, including national, regional, and international cable networks. Its Studios segment consists of film and television studio production and distribution operations. Its Theme Parks segment consists of its Universal theme parks. The Sky segment includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, broadband, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

WALT DISNEY CO (DIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Walt Disney Company is a worldwide entertainment company. The Company's segments include Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED), and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the Company's global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities. The Company's DMED's lines of business consists of Linear Networks, Direct-to-Consumer and Content Sales/Licensing. The Company's DPEP segment business consists of sale of admissions to theme parks, the sale of food, beverage and merchandise at its theme parks and resorts, sales of cruise vacations, sales and rentals of vacation club properties, royalties from licensing its intellectual properties (IP) for use on consumer goods and the sale of branded merchandise. The Company's Content Sales/Licensing business consist of selling film and episodic television content in the television and subscription video-on-demand (TV/SVOD) and home entertainment markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BILIBILI INC - ADR (BILI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bilibili Inc is a China-based company principally engaged in the Internet and other related businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Mobile Games segment mainly publishes mobile games on its platform for third-party game developers which are free to download and play with Bilibili accounts. The Advertising segment is mainly engaged in display advertising arrangements business. The Live broadcasting and Value-added services (VAS) segment mainly generates revenue from subscription fee of premium membership program, sales of in-channel virtual items and sales of paid content and virtual items on its video, audio and comic platforms. The E-commerce and Others segment mainly engages in the online sales of anime, comics and games (AGG)-related merchandise and offline performance events and activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EVENTBRITE INC (EB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eventbrite, Inc. is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators. Its Eventbrite Platform provides services that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether its an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. It leverages technology to connect event creators and attendees through live experiences. Its platform consists of the Eventbrite Platform, its event creators and its technology. It offers pricing packages based on the features required, service level desired and budget who come to its platform. The Eventbrite platform enables creators of free and paid events. Creators of free events use Company's ticketing features for free, and it charge creators of paid events on a per-ticket basis when an attendee purchases a ticket for an event.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC (CCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is an out-of-home advertising company. The Company provides customized advertising solutions through its asset portfolio of roadside billboards, urban street furniture, airport advertising displays and other displays. The Company operates through four segments: America, Airports, Europe-North and Europe-South. The America segment consists of operations in the United States excluding airports. The Airports segment provides advertising opportunities around and within United States and Caribbean airports. The Europe-North segment consists of operations in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe. The Europe-South segment consists of operations in France, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy. The Company generally outsources the design and manufacturing of advertising structures to third parties. It also has operations in Latin America, including in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and in Singapore.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

