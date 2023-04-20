Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/20/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

OMNICOM GROUP INC. (OMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omnicom Group Inc. is a marketing and corporate communications company. The Company provides advertising, strategic media planning and buying, and precision marketing. It offers commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. It provides a range of services, such as investor relations, branding, marketing research, content marketing, media planning and buying, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, mobile marketing, custom publishing, multi-cultural marketing, data analytics, and non-profit marketing. It also provides database management, digital/direct marketing, package design, and digital transformation. It offers graphic arts/digital imaging, instore design, interactive marketing, social media marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, and sports and event marketing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OMNICOM GROUP INC.

OMC Guru Analysis

OMC Fundamental Analysis

WALT DISNEY CO (DIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Walt Disney Company is a worldwide entertainment company. The Company's segments include Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED), and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the Company's global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities. The Company's DMED's lines of business consists of Linear Networks, Direct-to-Consumer and Content Sales/Licensing. The Company's DPEP segment business consists of sale of admissions to theme parks, the sale of food, beverage and merchandise at its theme parks and resorts, sales of cruise vacations, sales and rentals of vacation club properties, royalties from licensing its intellectual properties (IP) for use on consumer goods and the sale of branded merchandise. The Company's Content Sales/Licensing business consist of selling film and episodic television content in the television and subscription video-on-demand (TV/SVOD) and home entertainment markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WALT DISNEY CO

DIS Guru Analysis

DIS Fundamental Analysis

IMAX CORP (USA) (IMAX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IMAX Corporation is a global technology platform for entertainment and events. The Company's segments include IMAX DMR; Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements (JRSA); IMAX Systems; IMAX Maintenance; Other Theater Business; Film Distribution and Film Post-Production. The Company organizes its segments into three categories, which are identified by the nature of the product sold or service provided. The IMAX Technology Network is focused on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment. IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance includes results from the IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance and Other Theater Business segments, as well as the JRSA segment. Film Distribution and Post-Production include activities related to the licensing of film content and the distribution of films. The Company also has an interest in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of IMAX CORP (USA)

IMAX Guru Analysis

IMAX Fundamental Analysis

QUINSTREET INC (QNST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QuinStreet, Inc. is a digital performance marketing product and media company. The Company's approach to performance marketing technologies allows clients to engage intent digital media or traffic from a range of device types (mobile, desktop and tablet), in multiple formats or types of media (search engines, large and small media properties or Websites, e-mail), and in a range of cost-per-action (CPA) forms. These forms of contact are the primary products, which the Company sells to its clients, and include qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications and customers. The Company focuses on customer acquisition for clients in markets or verticals, including financial services, education, business-to-business technology and home services. The Company, to deliver leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications and customers to its clients, owns or accesses targeted media through business arrangements. The Company has operations in North America, Brazil and India.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of QUINSTREET INC

QNST Guru Analysis

QNST Fundamental Analysis

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC (CCOI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. is a multinational, tier 1 facilities-based Internet service provider (ISP). It specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Its network is designed and optimized to transmit packet switched data. It offers on-net Internet access services exclusively through its own facilities, which run from its network to its customers' premises. It offers its on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. It is not dependent on local telephone companies or cable TV companies to serve its customers with its on-net Internet access and private network services. Its on- net service consists of high-speed Internet access and private network services offered at speeds ranging from 100 megabits per second to 400 gigabits per second. It delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC

CCOI Guru Analysis

CCOI Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.