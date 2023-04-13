Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/13/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

THRYV HOLDINGS INC (THRY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thryv Holdings, Inc. is a provider of print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and software as a service (SaaS) end-to-end customer experience tool. The Company operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The Thryv U.S. Marketing Services segment offers print marketing solutions through its owned and operated Print Yellow Pages; digital marketing solutions through its proprietary Internet Yellow Pages, and search engine marketing solutions. The Thryv U.S. SaaS segment is comprised of Thryv, Hub By Thryv, Marketing Center, Thryv Add-ons, and ThryvPay. The Thryv International Marketing Services segment provides other digital media solutions, which include online display and social advertising, and online presence and video services. The Thryv International SaaS segment includes Thryv, Hub By Thryv, Thryv Add-ons and Thryv Pay.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

E W SCRIPPS CO (SSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The E.W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in local and national media brands. The Company's segments include Local Media, Scripps Networks and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of approximately 61 local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. Its television (TV) station group includes approximately 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and four FOX affiliates. It also has approximately 12 CW affiliates-four on full power stations and eight on multicast, five independent stations and 10 additional low power stations. The Scripps Networks segment is comprised of approximately nine national television networks, including ION, Bounce, Court TV, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff, Scripps News and TrueReal. The networks reach nearly every United States television home through free over-the-air (OTA) broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV and digital distribution.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

IDT CORPORATION (IDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDT Corporation is a global provider of fintech, unified cloud communications and traditional communications services. The Company enables families to connect, support and share across international borders. It also enables businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight. The Company operates through two segments. The Telecom & Payment Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long-distance traffic termination. Telecom & Payment Services segment comprises Growth and Core verticals. Growth includes two primary businesses, BOSS Revolution Money Transfer, and National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS). Core includes its three communications and/or payments, BOSS Revolution Calling, Mobile Top-Up and Carrier Services. The netphone segment provides cloud communications and telephony services to business customers.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

GRUPO TELEVISA SAB (ADR) (TV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a media company, cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a direct-to-home (DTH) satellite pay television system in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes Advertising, Network Subscription, and Licensing and Syndication. The Sky segment includes DTH broadcast satellite pay television services in Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic. The Cable segment includes the operation of a cable multiple system in the Mexico City metropolitan area; the operation of telecommunication, and the operation of a cable multiple system. The Other Businesses segment includes its domestic operations in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing and publishing distribution. The Company distributes the content it produces through various broadcast channels in Mexico and in approximately 50 other countries.

TELEFONICA S.A. (ADR) (TEF) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company's services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company's operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Uruguay). These segments are engaged in activities relating to wireline, wireless, cable, data, Internet and television (TV) businesses and other digital services in accordance with each location. It offers a range of mobile and related services and products to personal and business customers. It offers traditional fixed telecommunication services, Internet and broadband multimedia services and data and business-solutions services. It offers a range of digital services, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

