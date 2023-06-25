Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On David Dreman - 6/25/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC (WBD) is a large-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. is a global media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Studios, Networks, and DTC. The Studios segment consists of the production and release of feature films for initial exhibition in theaters, production, and initial licensing of television programs to third parties. It also includes networks/DTC services, distribution of its films and television programs to various third party and internal television and streaming services, distribution through the home entertainment market (physical and digital), related consumer products and themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming. The Networks segment primarily consists of its domestic and international television networks. The DTC segment primarily consists of its premium pay-TV and streaming services. The Company's brands and franchises include Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, discovery+, and CNN.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC (LYV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 36% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is a live entertainment ticketing, sales, and marketing company. The Company is a producer of live music concerts. The Company operates through three segments: Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising. Concerts segment principally involves in the global promotion of live music events in the Company's owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues. Ticketing segment is primarily an agency business that sells tickets for events on behalf of its clients and retains a portion of the service charge as its fee. Sponsorship & Advertising segment employs a sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of strategic, international, national and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through its concert, festival, venue and ticketing assets, including advertising on its websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

SEA LTD (ADR) (SE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 29% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sea Limited is a consumer Internet company. The Company operates through three segments: Digital entertainment, E-commerce, and Digital financial services. The Digital entertainment segment includes Garena, which offers mobile and personal computer (PC) online games and develops mobile games for theglobal market Garena also promotes eSports. The E-commerce segment includes the Shopee platform, which is a mobile-centric, social-focused marketplace. It provides users with a convenient and safe shopping environment with integrated payment, logistics infrastructure and comprehensive sales services. Products from manufacturers and third parties are also purchased and sold directly to buyers on the Shopee platform. The Digital financial services segment includes SeaMoney, which provides a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses. In addition, SeaMoney also integrates with third-party merchant partners and covers a set of consumption use cases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC (EA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 29% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Electronic Arts Inc. is a digital interactive entertainment company. The Company develops, markets, publishes, and delivers games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include game consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. Its portfolio includes brands that it either wholly owns, such as Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims or licenses from others, such as Madden NFL, Star Wars, and the 300 plus licenses within its global football ecosystem. The Company develops and publishes games and services across diverse genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing and simulation. The Company markets and sells its games and services through retail channels and through digital distribution channels. The Company also offers live services, including content, subscription offerings and sale of its base games and free-to-play games.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ROBLOX CORP (RBLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 29% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roblox Corporation is a technology company. The Company operates a human co-experience platform or Roblox Platform, where users interact with each other to explore and develop, user-generated and 3D experiences. The Company operates the Roblox Platform as live services that allow users to play and socialize with others for free. Its platform is powered by user-generated content that draws inspiration from gaming, entertainment, social media and even toys. Upon signing up for Roblox, a user personalizes their Roblox identity, or avatar. Users are then free to immerse themselves in experiences on Roblox and can acquire experience-specific enhancements or avatar items in the Company's avatar marketplace using the virtual currency (Robux). Any user can be a developer or creator on the Company's platform using Roblox's studio of software tools. Users can purchase Robux, as one-time purchases or through monthly subscriptions through mobile payments, credit cards, or prepaid cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

