Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/8/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

HUYA INC - ADR (HUYA) is a small-cap stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HUYA Inc is a China-based holding company principally engaged in the operation of game live streaming platforms. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, game developers and publishers to develop e-sports live streaming. Its game contents include gameplay, e-sports tournament events and other e-sports game shows. The Company also offers non-game entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime and outdoor activities. The Company's platforms include its Huya Live mobile application (app), website www.huya.com, and personal computer (PC) clients. It also develops and operates certain mobile games jointly with third-party distribution platforms, and game-related apps. The Company has also created an interactive online community in which a range of functions are provided for the users, including bullet chatting, real-time commenting and gifting. The Company conducts its businesses in domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NIPPON TELEGRAPH & TELEPHONE CORP (ADR) (NTTYY) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp is a provider of fixed and mobile voice related services, regional communications services, long distance and international communications business, data communications business and other business. The Company operates in five segments. Mobile Communications segment conducts mobile voice related services and sale of telecommunications equipment. Regional Communications segment provides fixed voice related services and other services. Long Distance and International Communications segment comprises fixed voice related services and international communications services, solution and other services. Data Communications segment comprises system integration services and network system service. Other segment comprises real estate rentals, financial business, systems development and other services related to research and development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GRAY TELEVISION, INC. (GTN) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company that owns local television stations and digital assets in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: broadcasting and production companies. The broadcasting segment operates television stations in local markets in the United States. The production companies segment includes the production of television and event content. It serves approximately 113 television markets in the United States. Its portfolio includes approximately 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Its network affiliations include the Big Four networks and many smaller networks. Its stations also provide content through digital platforms, including a local station website and one or more digital apps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

E W SCRIPPS CO (SSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The E.W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in local and national media brands. The Company's segments include Local Media, Scripps Networks and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of approximately 61 local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. Its television (TV) station group includes approximately 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and four FOX affiliates. It also has approximately 12 CW affiliates-four on full power stations and eight on multicast, five independent stations and 10 additional low power stations. The Scripps Networks segment is comprised of approximately nine national television networks, including ION, Bounce, Court TV, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff, Scripps News and TrueReal. The networks reach nearly every United States television home through free over-the-air (OTA) broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV and digital distribution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

KT CORP (ADR) (KT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KT Corp is a Korea-based company that mainly provides telecommunication services. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Information and Communications Technologies segment is engaged in providing telecommunication services to individual, home, corporate customers and the convergence business. The Finance segment is engaged in providing financial services, such as credit card. The Satellite Broadcasting segment provides satellite television services. The Other segment includes security services, satellite service, information technology and network services, as well as global business services, which provide global network services to multinational or domestic corporate customers and telecommunications companies. The Company's principal services include mobile voice and data telecommunications services; fixed-line services; credit card processing and other financial services; as well as other services. The Company is engaged in the software platforms business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

