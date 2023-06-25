Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/25/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC (ATVI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices. It operates e-sports leagues and offers digital advertising within some of its content. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc. (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King), and Others. Activision segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and also includes the activities of the Call of Duty League, a global professional e-sports league. Blizzard segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and maintains an online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net, which facilitates the digital distribution of Blizzard content and selected Activision content. King segment delivers content on the mobile platform. Kings' product franchise is Candy Crush, a match-three franchise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ROKU INC (ROKU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roku, Inc. is a television (TV) streaming platform in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company is engaged in the sale of digital advertising and related services, including demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. It has two segments: Platform and Devices. Platform segment sells digital advertising to advertisers directly or through advertising agencies and to content publishers for their media and entertainment promotions via various campaign tools. Devices segment sells the majority of its devices in the United States through retailers and distributors, as well as through the Company's Website. Devices revenue primarily consists of hardware, embedded software, and unspecified upgrades and updates on a when and if-available basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

T-MOBILE US INC (TMUS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T-Mobile US, Inc. is a provider of mobile communications services, including voice, messaging and data, under its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, in the United States, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company provides mobile communications services primarily using its fourth generation (4G) long term evolution network and its fifth generation (5G) technology network. It also offers a selection of wireless devices, including handsets, tablets and other mobile communication devices, and accessories for sale, as well as financing through equipment installment plans and leasing through JUMP! On Demand. The Company's primary service plan offers signature Magenta plan, which includes, among other benefits, unlimited talk, text and smartphone data on its network, 5G access at no extra cost. Customers can also choose additional features, such as unlimited premium data with its Ultra Capacity 5G service, for an additional cost on its Magenta Max plan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

SNAP INC (SNAP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snap Inc. is a technology company. The Company's flagship product, Snapchat, is a visual messaging application that enhances relationships with friends, family, and the world. Snapchat is its core mobile device application and contains five distinct tabs, complemented by additional tools that function outside of the application. Snapchatters can interact with all five, or a subset of those five tabs. Additionally, the Company offers Snapchat+, its subscription product that provides subscribers access to exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. Snapchat+ offers a range of features from allowing Snapchatters to customize the look and feel of their application, to giving special insights into their friendships. It also offers Snapchat for Web, a browser-based product that brings Snapchats calling and messaging capabilities to the Web. Its advertising products include AR Ads, AR Lenses and Snap Ads. Snap Ads include Single Image or Video Ads, Story Ads, Collection Ads and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

OMNICOM GROUP INC. (OMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omnicom Group Inc. is a marketing and corporate communications company. The Company provides advertising, strategic media planning and buying, and precision marketing. It offers commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. It provides a range of services, such as investor relations, branding, marketing research, content marketing, media planning and buying, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, mobile marketing, custom publishing, multi-cultural marketing, data analytics, and non-profit marketing. It also provides database management, digital/direct marketing, package design, and digital transformation. It offers graphic arts/digital imaging, instore design, interactive marketing, social media marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, and sports and event marketing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

