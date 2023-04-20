Validea's Top 5 Communication Services Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/20/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

DISH NETWORK CORP (DISH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. Its subsidiaries operate two primary business segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. Its Wireless business segment operates in two business units, Retail Wireless and 5G Network Deployment. The Pay-TV segment offers pay-TV services under the DISH and the SLING brand. The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of direct broadcast satellite (DBS) and Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, broadcast operations, a leased fiber optic network, and in-home service. The SLING branded pay-TV services consist of, multichannel, live-linear streaming over-the-top (OTT) Internet-based domestic, international, and Latino video programming services. The Wireless-Retail unit offers nationwide prepaid and postpaid retail wireless services to subscribers under its Boost Mobile, Boost Infinite and Gen Mobile brands. The Wireless-5G Network Deployment unit has invested to acquire certain wireless spectrum licenses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DISH NETWORK CORP

DISH Guru Analysis

DISH Fundamental Analysis

ZILLOW GROUP INC (ZG) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zillow Group, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites. The Company's segments include Homes, Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), and Mortgages. The Homes segment provides financial results of purchase and sale of homes through Zillow Offers and the financial results from title and escrow services through Zillow Closing Services. The IMT segment includes the financial results for the premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, dotloop, display, and other advertising and business software solutions. The Mortgages segment includes financial results for mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans, advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. Its affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia, Out East, ShowingTime, Bridge Interactive, dotloop, StreetEasy and HotPads.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ZILLOW GROUP INC

ZG Guru Analysis

ZG Fundamental Analysis

WEIBO CORP (ADR) (WB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weibo Corp is a China-based company mainly engaged in social media advertising business. The Company operates two segments. Advertising and Marketing segment mainly provides a full range of advertising customization and marketing solutions. Value-added Services segment mainly provides services such as membership services on social platforms, online games, live broadcasts, social e-commerce and others. The Company's main product is the social platform Weibo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WEIBO CORP (ADR)

WB Guru Analysis

WB Fundamental Analysis

CRITEO SA (ADR) (CRTO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company's data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure. The Criteo Engine delivers advertisements through multiple marketing channels and formats, including display advertising banners, native advertising banners and marketing messages delivered to opt-in e-mail addresses. Advertisements are delivered on all devices and screens, including Web browsers on desktops and laptops, mobile Web browsers on smart phones and tablets, as well as mobile applications. It operates in approximately 90 countries through a network of over 30 international offices located in Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CRITEO SA (ADR)

CRTO Guru Analysis

CRTO Fundamental Analysis

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS INC (TDS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a diversified telecommunications company. It provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, video, and voice, and hosted and managed services through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Its segments include UScellular and TDS Telecom. The TDS segment provides wireless telecommunications services. UScellular segment offers a range of devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and Internet of things (IoT) devices. In addition, UScellular also offers a range of accessories, including wireless essentials such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, memory cards and consumer electronics such as audio, home automation and networking products. TDS Telecom owns, operates and invests in communications services in a mix of rural and suburban communities throughout the United States. Its TDS Telecom provides a range of broadband, video, and voice communications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS INC

TDS Guru Analysis

TDS Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.