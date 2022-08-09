Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

AXOS FINANCIAL INC (AX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 86% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. The Company operates through two segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes a range of banking services, including online banking, concierge banking, and mortgage, vehicle and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. In addition, the Banking Business is focused on providing deposit products to industry verticals, cash management products to a variety of businesses, and commercial real estate lending to clients. The Banking Business also includes a bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary service that provides specialized software and consulting services. The Securities Business segment includes the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. These lines of business offer products independently to their own customers as well as to Banking Business clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AXOS FINANCIAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for AX

Full Factor Report for AX

More details on Validea's Warren Buffett strategy

Warren Buffett Stock Ideas

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.