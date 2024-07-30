Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/30/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC. (AMNF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is engaged in the production of upscale and frozen food products. The Company's line of frozen products includes pesto and other sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as value-added specialty Italian pastas and cooked meat products. The Company's products categories include SAUCES, which includes Basil Pesto and Creamy Garlic Sauce; Meatballs, which includes Gourmet Beef, Italian Style Beef & Pork, and Turkey Meatballs; Pasta, which include Four Cheese Ravioli, Beef Ravioli, Cheese Tortellini, and Tri Color Cheese Tortellini; and Cheeses, which includes Grated Parmesan, and Grated 3 Cheese Blend. The Company's products are marketed through network of food brokers and sold to retail, foodservice, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The Company's products are sold by the Company and through distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

