Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

HERSHEY CO (HSY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 87% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hershey Company is a confectionery company. It produces snack, chocolate, and non-chocolate confectionery. Its segments include North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. North America Confectionery segment consists of traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery markets in the United States and Canada. This includes chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, gum and refreshment products, protein bars, spreads, snack bites and mixes, as well as pantry, and food service lines. North America Salty Snacks segment includes salty snacking products in the United States. This includes ready-to-eat popcorn, baked and trans-fat free snacks, pretzels, and other snacks. The international segment has operations and manufactures products in Mexico, Brazil, India, and Malaysia for consumers in these regions, and also distributes and sells confectionery products in export markets of Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Europe, Africa and other regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

WD-40 COMPANY (WDFC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 85% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WD-40 Company is engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company's segments include Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. It markets a range of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products under various brands, including WD-40, 3-IN-ONE, GT85, X-14, 2000 Flushes, Carpet Fresh, no vac, Spot Shot, 1001, Lava and Solvol. It also includes WD-40 Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist and WD-40 BIKE product lines under the WD-40 brand. Its products are sold primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers and many others. Its maintenance products are sold throughout North, Central and South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Its homecare and cleaning products are sold primarily in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION (COST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 77% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan. The Company's average warehouse space is approximately 146,000 square feet. The Company's warehouses on average operate on a seven-day, 70-hour week. The Company offers merchandise in various categories, which include food and sundries (including dry foods, packaged foods, groceries, snack foods, candy, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies); hardlines (including appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio); fresh foods (including meat, produce, deli, and bakery); softlines (including apparel and small appliances), and ancillary (including gasoline and pharmacy businesses).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

