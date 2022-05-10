Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

WIPRO LIMITED (ADR) (WIT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 72% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wipro Limited is an India-based global information technology (IT), consulting and business process services company. The Company operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE). The IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which includes e digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration and package implementation and global infrastructure services. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows it to offer IT system integration services. These products include computing, platforms and storage, networking solutions, enterprise information security and software products. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any Indian State Governments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

PETMED EXPRESS INC (PETS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett changed from 70% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PetMed Express, Inc. is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs, cats and horses, direct to the consumer. The Company's product line contains approximately 3,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). It also offers sale additional pet supplies on its Website, which are drop shipped to the customers by third parties. Its product line provides customers with a range of selections across the health categories for dogs, cats and horses. The Company's current products include Non-Prescription Medications (OTC) and supplies and Prescription Medications (Rx). OTC includes flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies. Rx includes Heartworm and flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

